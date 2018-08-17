We should have gnome this was coming.
In a humorous (we assume) social media post on Friday, the Augusta Police Department posted photos showing the swearing-in of its newest member, “Officer Gnome.” Augusta City Manager William Bridgeo can be seen swearing in the pint-sized statue.
“We told him he didn’t have to salute the camera, but he insisted,” the department wrote of the gnome.
Police also posted a photo of the gnome’s official police ID badge, indicating the gnome was born Wednesday and sworn-in Friday as a patrol officer.
“Today our new hire, Officer Gnome, was sworn in by the City
Manager, and also received his official police officer ID. We told him he didn’t have to salute the camera, but he
insisted.” #augustapolicegnome pic.twitter.com/GoxOJLHdEB
— AugustaMEPolice (@augustamepolice) August 17, 2018
