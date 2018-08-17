READFIELD — One of Maine’s most famous comedian Birdie Googins will bring her special brand of humor, satire and social commentary for a special night of entertainment at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at the historic Union Meeting House. She is best known for her long series of appearances on television as “the Marden’s Lady,” and quickly gathered a statewide following, according to a news release from the meeting house.

Googins is known to one and all as the “funniest lady in the state of Maine” and her appearance in Readfield promises to be a fun-filled evening of family oriented comedy and humor. She has received rave reviews from all over the state for her one-woman show. She was called “Accidently Maine’s only supermodel.” In northern Maine she was dubbed “an icon” and a southern Maine reviewer called her a “phenomenon,” according to the release.

After her stint as “the Marden’s Lady” came to an end, Googins curtailed her public appearances and so she is billing this Readfield evening as a resurrection of her life as a purveyor of laughter and humor. Since her last appearance at the meeting house some years ago, she has developed a totally new and fresh repertoire and she promises a barrel-full of surprises as she comments on life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness and the contemporary world around us, especially the current political scene.

Googins admits to being “an eccentric of the highest order,” and her quirky take on the economy, politics, love and tales of high adventure will be a hoot. Laughter is guaranteed, she says.

“I’ll hold nothing back so get ready for some outrageous ‘news’ as I cover the world scene today,” Googins said, according to the release. “None of it will be fake news. It will be the total unvarnished, uncensored truth from my point of view. Life can be overwhelming, especially if things do not go our way, so come to Readfield, sit back and I’ll try and give you my odd-ball perspective of what is going on in Maine and the nation so that you can go home afterwards with a smile on your face,” she added.

Flo Drake, a board member of the meeting house and coordinator of Googins’ appearance, says tickets are now available. Last time Googins was in Readfield the meeting house filled up, so Drake suggests people reserve tickets in advance. They are $10 each. Tickets will also be available the night of the performance. For more information, contact Drake at 685-4662 or [email protected].

The meeting house is a few hundred yards up Church Road in the center of town which is at the intersection of Route 17 from Augusta and Route 41 from Winthrop.

