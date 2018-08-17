Farmington Town Manager Richard Davis received the 2018 Linc Stackpole Manager of the Year Award from the Maine Town, City and County Management Association during the association’s annual conference in Newry this month, according to a news release from the town of Farmington.

The award is named for Lincoln Stackpole, who served as town manager in Machias from 1970 until his death in 1977.

Richard Davis

It recognizes integrity and leadership, and recipients also must demonstrate a socially responsible approach towards their community; concern for the well-being, support and growth of their municipal colleagues; and contributions and service beyond their community through organizations at regional, state and national levels, the release said.

“I am truly honored by this award and want to thank everyone here tonight, especially my selectmen and staff for their support throughout the years,” Davis said at the Aug. 8 ceremony.

Davis has served as Farmington town manager since 2001 and before that worked as the town manager in Buckfield and Wilton.

He was nominated for the award by Yarmouth Town Manager Nat Tupper and Farmington Selectman Stephen Bunker.

“You receive this recognition, the highest honor that MTCMA has to offer, because your integrity and leadership has earned you the respect and confidence within the town of Farmington as well as among your friends and peers,” Tuper said in reading a letter from Bunker at the ceremony.

“You have successfully weathered the changing chemistry of your Board of Selectmen, and have a unique understanding of the critical balance on when to lead and when to manage. Farmington is fortunate to have you at the helm.”

Chairman of the Farmington Board of Selectmen Josh Bell accepted the award on behalf of the town.

“This award is a well-deserved honor for both Dick and the town of Farmington,” he said. “A manager only succeeds where the community supports and appreciates professionalism, ethics and the work of the staff.”

