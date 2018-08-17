IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 8:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the intersection of North Belfast Avenue and Cross Hill Road.

11:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the intersection of Bond and Water streets.

1:12 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on West River Road.

2:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the intersection of Cony Circle and Memorial Bridge.

2:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.

4:50 p.m., harassment was reported on Page Street.

5:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Brooks Street.

6:12 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Water Street.

6:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

6:32 p.m., harassment was reported on Middle Street.

7:16 p.m., criminal mischief was reported at the intersection of Arsenal Street and Learners Drive.

7:22 p.m., an abandoned motor vehicle was reported on Western Avenue.

7:33 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

Friday at 2:26 p.m., theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Mud Mill Road.

4:08 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

4:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Shovelhead Lane.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 9:40 p.m., a suspicious incident was reported on Central Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Thursday at 2:24 p.m., harassment was reported on Wilson Pond Road.

IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 5:16 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on High Street.

5:42 p.m., fraud was reported on Green Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 6:23 p.m., Stacy M. Haskell, 37, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant and Isaiah Q. Butler, 22, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violating a condition of release, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and violation of probation, on North Belfast Avenue.

11:39 p.m., Drew E. Bolduc, 62, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence at the intersection of Cony Road and South Belfast Avenue.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 3:01 p.m., Andrea K. Veilleux, 34, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked at the intersection of Laurel and Water streets.

3:49 p.m., George McKenney, 84, of Pittston, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked at the intersection of State and Union streets.

