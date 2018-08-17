IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 8:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the intersection of North Belfast Avenue and Cross Hill Road.
11:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the intersection of Bond and Water streets.
1:12 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on West River Road.
2:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the intersection of Cony Circle and Memorial Bridge.
2:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.
4:50 p.m., harassment was reported on Page Street.
5:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Brooks Street.
6:12 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Water Street.
6:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.
6:32 p.m., harassment was reported on Middle Street.
7:16 p.m., criminal mischief was reported at the intersection of Arsenal Street and Learners Drive.
7:22 p.m., an abandoned motor vehicle was reported on Western Avenue.
7:33 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.
Friday at 2:26 p.m., theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Mud Mill Road.
4:08 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
4:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Shovelhead Lane.
IN GARDINER, Thursday at 9:40 p.m., a suspicious incident was reported on Central Street.
IN MONMOUTH, Thursday at 2:24 p.m., harassment was reported on Wilson Pond Road.
IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 5:16 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on High Street.
5:42 p.m., fraud was reported on Green Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 6:23 p.m., Stacy M. Haskell, 37, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant and Isaiah Q. Butler, 22, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violating a condition of release, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and violation of probation, on North Belfast Avenue.
11:39 p.m., Drew E. Bolduc, 62, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence at the intersection of Cony Road and South Belfast Avenue.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 3:01 p.m., Andrea K. Veilleux, 34, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked at the intersection of Laurel and Water streets.
3:49 p.m., George McKenney, 84, of Pittston, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked at the intersection of State and Union streets.
