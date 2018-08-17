IN ANSON, Thursday at 5:56 p.m., a domestic disturbance was investigated on Wilson Street.
IN BINGHAM, Thursday at 3:11 p.m., a domestic disturbance was investigated on Main Street.
IN CANAAN, Friday at 7:41 a.m., a domestic disturbance was investigated on Mud Run.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Thursday at 10:51 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Grand Summit Lane.
IN CHESTERVILLE, Thursday at 9:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dutch Gap Road.
Friday at 4:37 a.m., a vehicle accident involving injuries was reported on Borough and Brunswick roads.
IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 2:30 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken at the University of Maine at Farmington
Friday at 12:51 a.m., vandalism was reported on Broadway.
12:51 a.m., trespassing was reported on Maguire Street.
IN JACKMAN, Friday at 6:27 a.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.
IN JAY, Thursday at 6:02 a.m., trespassing was reported on Church Street.
12:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jay Plaza.
8:13 p.m., trespassing was reported on Church Street.
IN MADISON, Thursday at 11:35 a.m., a theft was investigated on Pleasant Street.
4:41 p.m., vandalism was investigated on Weston Avenue.
10:14 p.m., a theft was investigated on Main Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 2:17 p.m., a scam complaint was investigated on Oak Hill Road.
8:30 p.m., suspicious activity was taken on Mechanic Street.
IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 7:49 a.m., a verbal warning was issued following a domestic dispute at Double Eagle Properties on Oak Street.
1:25 p.m., an Oak Street caller reported an individual had run away.
8:12 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Fairfield Street.
IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 6:40 p.m., a civil complaint was taken on Welch Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 10:44 a.m., suspicious activity was investigated on Fairgrounds Market Place.
11:21 a.m., a harassment complaint was investigated on Pine Street.
12:07 p.m., a scam complaint was taken on Dinsmore Street.
3:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Constitution Avenue.
6:26 p.m., a civil complaint was taken on Winter Street.
6:34 p.m., suspicious activity was investigated on Martin Stream Road.
7:21 p.m., a civil complaint was investigated on Robin Court.
9:21 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Pooler Avenue.
9:31 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on North Avenue.
IN SOLON, Friday at 1:06 a.m., gunshots were reported on Ferry Street.
IN STRONG, Friday at 3:56 a.m., a burglary was reported on Lambert Hill.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 7:14 a.m., a verbal warning was issued following an assault on Elm Street.
7:21 a.m., a burglary of a vehicle was reported on Central Avenue.
7:40 a.m., a burglary of a vehicle was reported on Oak Street.
9:01 a.m., a theft was investigated on Central Avenue.
9:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at CVS Pharmacy on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
9:32 a.m., sex offenses were investigated on Edgewood Street.
10:44 a.m., a drug offense was investigated on Front and Common streets.
10:47 a.m., a theft was reported at Mount Saint Joseph on Highwood Street.
11:05 a.m., suspicious activity was investigated on Colby Street.
11:25 a.m., a vehicle burglary was investigated on Central Avenue.
11:30 a.m., a vehicle burglary was investigated on Central Avenue.
11:46 a.m., a report of fraud or forgery was investigated on Industrial Road.
12:08 p.m., criminal trespassing was investigated on Elm Street.
12:34 p.m., a report of fraud or forgery as reported on Spring Street.
1:45 p.m., a theft was investigated on College Avenue.
2:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Mobil Mart on Pleasant Street.
2:39 p.m., a domestic dispute was investigated on College Avenue.
2:51 p.m., a theft was investigated on Wilson Street.
6:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
7:24 p.m., suspicious activity was investigated on The Concourse.
7:29 p.m., criminal mischief was investigated on Center Street.
8:17 p.m., an individual was taken to the hospital following a domestic dispute on Gold Street.
8:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.
8:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.
9:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
Friday at 12:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.
12:28 a.m., suspicious activity was investigated on Central Avenue.
3:19 a.m., a report of a missing person was taken on Mae Terrace.
IN WILTON, Thursday at 3:49 p.m., a theft was reported on High Street.
IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 7:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Joe Avenue.
10:21 a.m., a theft was reported on South Garand Street.
3:47 p.m., a report of fraud or forgery was investigated on Monument Street.
Friday at 1 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cushman Road.
1 a.m., threatening was reported on Colby Street.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 1:08 a.m., Luis Sanabria, 24, of Lehigh Acres, Florida, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
11:42 a.m., Stacy C. Theriault, 34, of Kingfield, was arrested on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.
3:26 p.m., Chad E. Stewart, 36, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a warrant.
IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 9:34 p.m., Jeremy P. Winn, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 1:38 p.m., Charles R. Bellows, 37, of Oakland, was arrested on a probation hold.
Friday at 12:34 a.m., Tracy L. Kervin, 47, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence with a prior conviction.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 3:58 p.m., Tyquawn E. Lane, 25, of Oakland, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle without a license and violating condition of release.
11:23 p.m., Timothy A. Baker, 23, of Waterville, was arrested on a probation hold and a charge of violating condition of release.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 1:44 a.m., Nathan A. Spaulding, 28, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant and charges of violating condition of release and unlawful possession of scheduled drug.
SUMMONSES
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 9:27 p.m., Celeste Tompkins, 46, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.
11:03 a.m., Madison P. Holley, 19, of Lewisburg, Tennessee, was issued a summons on a charge of operating vehicle without a license.
IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 7:42 a.m., Samantha L. Martin, 24, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.
