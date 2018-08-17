IN ANSON, Thursday at 5:56 p.m., a domestic disturbance was investigated on Wilson Street.

IN BINGHAM, Thursday at 3:11 p.m., a domestic disturbance was investigated on Main Street.

IN CANAAN, Friday at 7:41 a.m., a domestic disturbance was investigated on Mud Run.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Thursday at 10:51 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Grand Summit Lane.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Thursday at 9:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dutch Gap Road.

Friday at 4:37 a.m., a vehicle accident involving injuries was reported on Borough and Brunswick roads.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 2:30 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken at the University of Maine at Farmington

Friday at 12:51 a.m., vandalism was reported on Broadway.

12:51 a.m., trespassing was reported on Maguire Street.

IN JACKMAN, Friday at 6:27 a.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.

IN JAY, Thursday at 6:02 a.m., trespassing was reported on Church Street.

12:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jay Plaza.

8:13 p.m., trespassing was reported on Church Street.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 11:35 a.m., a theft was investigated on Pleasant Street.

4:41 p.m., vandalism was investigated on Weston Avenue.

10:14 p.m., a theft was investigated on Main Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 2:17 p.m., a scam complaint was investigated on Oak Hill Road.

8:30 p.m., suspicious activity was taken on Mechanic Street.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 7:49 a.m., a verbal warning was issued following a domestic dispute at Double Eagle Properties on Oak Street.

1:25 p.m., an Oak Street caller reported an individual had run away.

8:12 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Fairfield Street.

IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 6:40 p.m., a civil complaint was taken on Welch Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 10:44 a.m., suspicious activity was investigated on Fairgrounds Market Place.

11:21 a.m., a harassment complaint was investigated on Pine Street.

12:07 p.m., a scam complaint was taken on Dinsmore Street.

3:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Constitution Avenue.

6:26 p.m., a civil complaint was taken on Winter Street.

6:34 p.m., suspicious activity was investigated on Martin Stream Road.

7:21 p.m., a civil complaint was investigated on Robin Court.

9:21 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Pooler Avenue.

9:31 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on North Avenue.

IN SOLON, Friday at 1:06 a.m., gunshots were reported on Ferry Street.

IN STRONG, Friday at 3:56 a.m., a burglary was reported on Lambert Hill.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 7:14 a.m., a verbal warning was issued following an assault on Elm Street.

7:21 a.m., a burglary of a vehicle was reported on Central Avenue.

7:40 a.m., a burglary of a vehicle was reported on Oak Street.

9:01 a.m., a theft was investigated on Central Avenue.

9:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at CVS Pharmacy on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

9:32 a.m., sex offenses were investigated on Edgewood Street.

10:44 a.m., a drug offense was investigated on Front and Common streets.

10:47 a.m., a theft was reported at Mount Saint Joseph on Highwood Street.

11:05 a.m., suspicious activity was investigated on Colby Street.

11:25 a.m., a vehicle burglary was investigated on Central Avenue.

11:30 a.m., a vehicle burglary was investigated on Central Avenue.

11:46 a.m., a report of fraud or forgery was investigated on Industrial Road.

12:08 p.m., criminal trespassing was investigated on Elm Street.

12:34 p.m., a report of fraud or forgery as reported on Spring Street.

1:45 p.m., a theft was investigated on College Avenue.

2:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Mobil Mart on Pleasant Street.

2:39 p.m., a domestic dispute was investigated on College Avenue.

2:51 p.m., a theft was investigated on Wilson Street.

6:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

7:24 p.m., suspicious activity was investigated on The Concourse.

7:29 p.m., criminal mischief was investigated on Center Street.

8:17 p.m., an individual was taken to the hospital following a domestic dispute on Gold Street.

8:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.

8:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.

9:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

Friday at 12:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

12:28 a.m., suspicious activity was investigated on Central Avenue.

3:19 a.m., a report of a missing person was taken on Mae Terrace.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 3:49 p.m., a theft was reported on High Street.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 7:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Joe Avenue.

10:21 a.m., a theft was reported on South Garand Street.

3:47 p.m., a report of fraud or forgery was investigated on Monument Street.

Friday at 1 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cushman Road.

1 a.m., threatening was reported on Colby Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 1:08 a.m., Luis Sanabria, 24, of Lehigh Acres, Florida, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

11:42 a.m., Stacy C. Theriault, 34, of Kingfield, was arrested on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.

3:26 p.m., Chad E. Stewart, 36, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a warrant.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 9:34 p.m., Jeremy P. Winn, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 1:38 p.m., Charles R. Bellows, 37, of Oakland, was arrested on a probation hold.

Friday at 12:34 a.m., Tracy L. Kervin, 47, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence with a prior conviction.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 3:58 p.m., Tyquawn E. Lane, 25, of Oakland, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle without a license and violating condition of release.

11:23 p.m., Timothy A. Baker, 23, of Waterville, was arrested on a probation hold and a charge of violating condition of release.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 1:44 a.m., Nathan A. Spaulding, 28, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant and charges of violating condition of release and unlawful possession of scheduled drug.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 9:27 p.m., Celeste Tompkins, 46, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

11:03 a.m., Madison P. Holley, 19, of Lewisburg, Tennessee, was issued a summons on a charge of operating vehicle without a license.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 7:42 a.m., Samantha L. Martin, 24, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.

