Good Friday mornin’, central Maine. It’s Aug. 17, 2018, meaning of course it’s also National Vanilla Custard Day, National Black Cat Appreciation Day (meow) and Balloon Airmail Day. Strap yourselves in.

BLUEGRESS FEST GOES BELLY-UP: The annual Billy’s Belly Bluegrass Music Festival & Competition in Anson has been scrapped this year because one of its top organizers has health problems. But the Wesserunsett Arts Council has stepped in with a replacement event: the Art in the Woods art and music competition. That’ll start at noon Saturday at the Billy’s Belly Pavilion (what a great name) in North Anson off Clark Road.

HALLOWELL TAKES THE HIGH ROAD: Residents have had their first look at where adult-use marijuana establishments could sprout up in Hallowell, as laid out in a new draft ordinance regulating marijuana. The proposed ordinance, put forward by a task force, calls for changing the definition of “cannabis” to “all forms of marijuana including so-called adult-use marijuana and medical marijuana,” as well as other regulations for stores and facilities. As a city resident on the task force reflected: “I didn’t want to have 25 pot shops.” Fair enough.

FRENCH FRY WARS: You may have heard about the Great French Fry Debate of 2018. If not, by all means, please dive right in and ketchup. At last count, the Facebook page of Bolley’s Famous Franks in Waterville had more than 270 comments for their post about changing their French fry cut from crinkle to straight. Enjoy your Fry-day!

Share

< Previous

Next >