Maine basketball legend Cindy Blodgett headlined the Class of 2018 for the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday in Bangor.

Blodgett, a Clinton native, scored 3,005 points as a member of the University of Maine women’s basketball team from 1994-1998. She was a four-time All-American, and was just the second player in Division I women’s basketball history to lead the nation in scoring for four consecutive years. She also led the Black Bears to their first four NCAA tournament appearances.

Also among the inductees were current Winslow girls basketball coach Brenda Beckwith, who had a standout playing career at Lawrence. She was joined by Oakland native Jim Bessey, who compiled a 475-293 record as a head coach over 40 years between Mt. Blue and Madison. Bessey is currently an assistant coach for the University of Maine at Farmington men’s basketball team.

Also included were Farmington native Jeff Hart, who coached Camden-Rockport boys basketball team for over 30 years and compiled almost 500 wins during that stretch, winning six state championships. Paul Belanger, who scored 1,160 points during his career at Colby College, was also inducted.

Arthur “Artie” Warren, who previously coached at both Winthrop and Gardiner, was among the inductees in the “Legends of the Game” category.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: