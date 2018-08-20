HALLOWELL — Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center will host a surf and turf luncheon from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, at 22 Town Farm Road.
The menu will include 1.5 pound lobster, sirloin steak, New England clam chowder, baked potato, corn on the cob, green salad and blueberry cake.
Tickets must be purchased in advance. The cost is $20 per person for one lobster or steak or $30 per person for two lobsters or one lobster and one steak.
Tickets can be purchased at the Cohen Center from 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. or by calling 626-7777.
