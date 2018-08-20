The Jefferson Historical Society will host its last Open House from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, at the Old Jefferson Town House, 7 Gardiner Road in Jefferson.

Many school photos, photos of buildings in the North Village area (around the Meserve Mill), new items in the collection, Jefferson memorabilia, Historical Photos Calendars and tours of the building will be on view. Homemade cookies will be for sale.

The historical society is always looking for more information and photos of Jefferson’s history which can be scanned and returned to the owners to add to the collection.

For more information, call 49-5258.

Share

< Previous

Next >