IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 8:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

9 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

9:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.

12:27 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

12:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crossing Way.

8:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Village Circle.

9:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Page Street.

11:13 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Front Street.

11:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gage Street.

Monday at 12:45 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Edison Drive.

2:49 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Stone Street.

4:09 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bog Road.

IN CHINA, Saturday at 10:37 a.m., harassment and threatening was reported on Dirigo Road.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 3:39 p.m., theft was reported on Pleasant Street.

Sunday at 2:35 p.m., a Water Street caller reported receiving harassing calls.

IN MONMOUTH, Friday at 4:05 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 5:17 p.m., assault was reported on Academy Road.

