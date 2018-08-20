AUGUSTA — The Maine State Library will host three authors and an audience for a live broadcast of Maine Public Radio’s “Maine Calling” program — capping off another year of a statewide group reading program focused on the books of Maine authors recommended by other Maine authors.

This year, in the Read ME program presented by the Maine Humanities Council and Maine State Library, numerous Mainers all read the same two books, a pair of selections recommended by Maine mystery writer Paul Doiron. Doiron selected CB Anderson’s “River Talk,” and Susan Hand Shetterly’s “Settled in the Wild: Notes from the Edge of Town.”

The premise of the Read ME program, which is in its second year, is for Mainers to read books by Maine authors recommended by a well-known Maine author. And then for them to gather at libraries across the state to discuss the books together, according to Alison Maxell, director of public services and outreach, research and innovation for Maine State Library. She said more than 80 libraries across the state participated in the event this year.

On Wednesday, in a Maine Calling broadcast beginning at 1 p.m., host Jennifer Rooks will interview Doiron, Anderson and Shetterly about their books, and why Doiron chose them.

While the event will be broadcast live on the radio, the public may also attend the free event in person, at the Maine State Library. Maxell said people are asked to arrive by 12:30 p.m., so they can get settled in for the broadcast at 1 p.m.

The authors are expected to be available after the broadcast to sign copies of their books which will be for sale at the event. The event is the culminating event of the Read ME program this year.

“It’s bringing everybody together to talk about their experiences,” Maxell said. “It’s a different experience, kind of neat that everybody is reading the same book at the same time.”

