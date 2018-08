IN AVON, Sunday at 10:02 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Avon Valley Road.

IN BINGHAM, Sunday at 12:45 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

IN BENTON, Sunday at 1:18 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on River Road.

IN CANAAN, Sunday at 3:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mud Run.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Sunday at 2:35 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Gauge Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Sunday at 6:16 a.m., vandalism or criminal mischief was reported on Dutch Gap Road.

10:01 a.m., vandalism or criminal mischief was reported on Dutch Gap Road.

12:43 p.m., vandalism or criminal mischief was reported on Dutch Gap Road.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 1:38 p.m., a theft was reported at a Galusha’s storage building on Main Street.

IN EUSTIS, Sunday at 12:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Dead River Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 1:19 p.m., disturbance was reported on Main Street.

3:19 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Ohio Hill Road.

7:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.

8:05 p.m., a shots fired complaint was reported on Green Road.

10:31 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Crane Drive.

10:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wandrup Drive.

10:37 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Crane Drive.

11:31 p.m., disturbance was reported on Crane Drive.

Monday at 6:23 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mountain Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 9:15 a.m., harassment was reported on High Street.

9:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Morrison Hill Road.

10:01 a.m., harassment was reported on Wilton Road.

1:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

4:37 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

7:16 p.m., disturbance was reported on Thomas McClellan Road.

Monday at 2:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Titcomb Hill Road.

7:21 a.m., vandalism or criminal mischief was reported on Lincoln Street.

IN JAY, Sunday at 4:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.

11:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Intervale Road.

Monday at 12:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 8:30 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Athens Road.

IN LEXINGTON TOWNSHIP, Sunday at 11:47 a.m., disturbance was reported on Long Falls Dam Road.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 4:35 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bean Street.

6:30 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

11:41 p.m., domestic disturbance was reported on Spruce Street.

Monday at 12:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Merrill Road.

IN MOSCOW, Sunday at 4:22 p.m., mischief was reported on Town Line Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Sunday at 12:15 p.m., trespassing was reported on River Road.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 1:41 p.m., a caller from Northwest Road reported a person was missing.

6:02 p.m., a theft was reported on Church Street.

6:13 p.m., a theft was reported on Church Street.

8:12 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Ten Lots Road.

8:47 p.m., a burglary was reported on Gagnon Road.

11:14 p.m., noise was reported on Cedar Village Place.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 7:35 a.m., a report of a motor vehicle accident led to an arrest on Canaan Road.

3:17 p.m., disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

4:29 p.m., disturbance was reported on Water Street.

8:08 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hilltop Drive.

Monday at 7:36 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Palmer Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 9:05 a.m., criminal trespass was reported at Veterans Memorial Park on Elm Street.

11:20 a.m., a caller from Edgewood Street reported a person was missing.

12:24 p.m., harassment was reported at Elm Towers apartments on Elm Street.

5:55 p.m., harassment was reported at Hannaford at JFK Plaza off Kennedy Memorial Drive.

8:59 p.m., harassment was reported at the Big Apple store on Elm Street.

9:03 p.m., a fight was reported on Gold Street.

10:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

11:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

Monday at 3:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Leighton Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 10:35 a.m., Danielle Jade Luker, 30, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked with prior.

4:12 p.m., Lucas Michael Jalbert, 40, of Westbrook, was arrested on a charge of Class E operating while license suspended or revoked.

SUMMONSES

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 7:50 a.m., Mark A. Pontbriand, 38, of Waterville, was issued a summons and charged with operating after habitual offender revocation.

