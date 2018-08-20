PRESQUE ISLE – Maine State Police are describing the death of a man in Presque Isle as suspicious.
Police were called to the home, where the man’s body was discovered, on Sunday afternoon. Police say detectives were collecting evidence from the home and planned to remove the body on Monday.
The state medical examiner’s office will perform an autopsy.
Investigators are encouraging anyone with information about the case to contact the state police barracks in Houlton or to visit the Presque Isle Police Department.
