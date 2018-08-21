IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 7:29 a.m., a North Street caller reported criminal mischief.

7:52 a.m, a Leighton Road caller reported criminal mischief.

8:47 a.m., a Bond Brook Road caller reported a disturbance or disorderly conduct.

8:55 a.m., a Riverside Drive caller reported a burglary.

12:54 p.m., one person was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center after a Civic Center Drive caller reported a traffic accident.

2:14 p.m., a Green Street caller reported criminal mischief.

3:18 p.m., an unnamed person was arrested during a traffic stop at State and Hichborn streets.

4:22 p.m., a caller from Winthrop Street reported gross sexual assault.

9:03 p.m., a Capitol Street caller reported a violation of conditions of release.

9:16 p.m., a Bangor Street caller reported a disturbance or disorderly conduct.

10:25 p.m., a caller from Capitol and Sewall streets reported an assault.

Tuesday at 7:41 a.m., a Stone Street caller reported a counterfeiting incident.

8:16 a.m., one person was taken to the hospital after a report of an attempted suicide made by a Winthrop Street caller.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 5:54 p.m., a Main Avenue caller reported criminal mischief.

IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 2:38 p.m., a North Street caller reported recovered property.

4:34 p.m., a Water Street caller reported an assault.

IN RANDOLPH, Tuesday at 12:06 a.m., a Windsor Street caller reported her wallet was stolen.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 5:34 p.m., a Pondview Road caller reported an animal problem.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 10:13 a.m., Rena Rhannon Whitney, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant at Medical Center Parkway.

5:42 p.m., Joshua Waldeck, 32, of Augusta was arrested on Bangor Street on two warrants from Kennebec County after a report of suspicious activity.

9:50 p.m., Michael Smith, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a report of a domestic disturbance made by a Franklin Street caller.

IN WHITEFIELD, Sunday, no time listed, Carlton S. Raymond, Jr., 69, of Whitefield was arrested on a Lincoln County warrant for failure to appear on a previous charge of operating without a license and was issued a summons for a new charge of operating without a license during a traffic stop on Townhouse Road.

