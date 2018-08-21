IN BENTON, Monday at 2:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennebec Drive.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Monday at 10:17 a.m., a burglary was reported on Hardwood Ridge Road.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 3:31 p.m., harassment was reported, location listed as unknown.

IN CORNVILLE, Monday at 3:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Spurwink Lane.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 11:33 a.m., vandalism was reported on Norridgewock Road.

2:27 p.m., a case involving forgery, larceny or fraud was reported on Winter Street.

5:47 p.m., harassment was reported on Burrill Street.

8:34 p.m., a caller from Main Street reported hearing shots fired.

Tuesday at 8:43 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 6:33 a.m., a fire and a fallen power line were reported on Church Street.

7:21 a.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on Lincoln Street at the University of Maine of Farmington.

3:33 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Sawtelle Lane.

7:18 p.m., a person from Farmington Falls Road reported a person was missing.

Tuesday at 8:20 a.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on Whittier Road.

IN JACKMAN, Monday at 10:01 a.m., a case involving forgery, larceny or fraud was reported on Main Street.

12:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Marston (West) Road.

IN MADISON, Monday at 10:42 a.m., a case involving forgery, larceny or fraud was reported on Thurston Hill Road.

9:32 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Park Street.

9:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Park Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 9:41 a.m., vandalism was reported on Burrill Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 11:25 a.m., a caller from Buddies Groceries on Main Street reported receiving bad checks.

12:22 p.m., threatening was reported on Sawtelle Road.

1:51 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Northwest Road.

6:48 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Belgrade Road.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 4:30 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

6:04 p.m., trespassing was reported on Camp Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 12:19 p.m., a theft was reported on Somerset Avenue.

12:47 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hamilton Terrace.

5:17 p.m., a scam was reported on Madawaska Avenue.

7:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Main Street.

Tuesday at 10:47 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Detroit Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 10:30 a.m., a burglary was reported on North Avenue.

12:05 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Lynn’s Way.

1:34 p.m., a theft was reported on Jewell Court.

7:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on East Dyer Street.

Tuesday at 1:59 a.m., loud noise was reported on Family Circle.

7:07 a.m., trespassing was reported on Waterville Road.

IN SMITHFIELD, Monday at 3:29 p.m., a scam was reported on Elm Acres Lane.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 9:02 a.m., a drug offense was reported at the Budget Host Inn on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

9:23 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Roosevelt Avenue.

9:24 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported at Mainely Brews on Main Street.

11:31 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Gold Street.

12:52 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported at Pet Quarters on Main Street.

1:39 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported at Best Western Plus Waterville Grand Hotel on Main Street.

2:11 p.m., noise was reported on Western Avenue.

2:19 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Walmart on Waterville Commons Drive.

3:24 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported at Ron’s Variety Store on Summer Street.

7 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Elm Street.

7:25 p.m., a burglary was reported on Crawford Street.

11:15 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on North Street.

Tuesday at 1:13 a.m., a caller from Inland Hospital reported a case involving sex offenses.

2:50 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported at The Big Apple store on Elm Street.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 1:40 p.m., a burglary was reported on Bellevue Street.

4:09 p.m., a theft was reported on Victor Terrace.

5:24 p.m., a person went to the Police Department to report a theft, location not listed.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 6 p.m., Chad Michael Dunham, 32, of Wilton, was arrested and charged with operating while license suspended or revoked and operating under the influence.

1:55 p.m., Joshua Harley Rinaldi, 37, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 12:37 a.m., Cherie Landry, 42, of Madison, was arrested and charged with violating condition of release and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures.

3 p.m., James Barrington Danskin, 40, of Skowhegan, was arrested on two warrants.

6:54 p.m., Farah L. Paradise, 48, of Scarborough, was arrested and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, burglary and permitting unlawful use.

10:16 p.m., Michaela E. Higgins, 21, of Madison, was arrested and charged with violating condition of release.

11:41 p.m., Tyler A. Lunt, 23, of Madison, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Tuesday at 6:39 a.m., Beau R. McCormick, 37, transient, was arrested on a probation revocation.

8:20 a.m., Ashleigh E. Richmond, 27, of Pittsfield, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of fentanyl powder and criminal forfeiture of property.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 12:30 p.m., Nicholas Lombardo, 63, of Depew, New York, was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs and unlawful possession of drugs.

6:58 p.m., William Cyrus, 34, of South China, was arrested and charged with violation of conditions of release.

6:58 p.m., Kristina Genica, 21, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with obstructing government administration, obstructing a public way and violating conditions of release.

10:50 p.m., Timothy Hogan, 40, of Vassalboro, was arrested on two warrants.

11:42 p.m., Robert Karns, 42, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with OUI.

Tuesday at 12:54 a.m., Edward Randis, 50, of Bethany, Connecticut, was arrested and charged with OUI.

1:15 a.m., Warren L. Parker, 46, of Cedar City, Utah, was arrested and charged with OUI.

