Chris Thomas King will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Strand Theatre, 345 Main St. in Rockland.
Grammy Award-winning blues artist, producer and composer King has been known for his audacious fusion of blues and hip-hop, reinvigorating the blues as a living African American art with a more contemporary approach. The New Orleans born artist reached a whole new audience with the Coen Brothers film “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” by appearing on the award-winning soundtrack and playing a supporting character.
Tickets cost $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Lobby and balcony bars are open for all concerts for 21-plus.
For more information, call 594-0070, or visit rocklandStrand.com.
-
Schools and Education
Aiming to enhance the school’s appeal, University of Southern Maine president proposes a name change
-
Sports
Group of contenders at Oxford 250 is an ever-growing list
-
Nation & World
Fossil shows mixing of humankind’s cousins
-
Feature Obituary
Feature obituary: Jacob Brown, 21, USM nursing student, standout South Portland High athlete
-
Auto Racing
Large, competitive Oxford 250 field expected this weekend