Chris Thomas King will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Strand Theatre, 345 Main St. in Rockland.

Grammy Award-winning blues artist, producer and composer King has been known for his audacious fusion of blues and hip-hop, reinvigorating the blues as a living African American art with a more contemporary approach. The New Orleans born artist reached a whole new audience with the Coen Brothers film “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” by appearing on the award-winning soundtrack and playing a supporting character.

Tickets cost $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Lobby and balcony bars are open for all concerts for 21-plus.

For more information, call 594-0070, or visit rocklandStrand.com.

