Comedian Bob Marley plans shows in Madison and Rangeley.
The Madison show will start with a 6:30 p.m. dinner and the show will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 24, at the Somerset Abbey, 98 Main St.
Basic ticket will cost $28, VIP seating at the show will cost $60. Dinner will include a cheese board, appetizer, salad, homemade breads, dinner and dessert. This is a 21-plus show.
For tickets, or more information, visit somersetabbey.net.
The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will host the comedian in two shows at 7 and 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at the RFA Lakeside Theater on Main Street.
Tickets cost $27.50. Cash bar will be open before and during the shows.
For tickets or more information, visit rangeleyarts.org or bmarley.com, or call 864-5000.
