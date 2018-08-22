Comedian Bob Marley plans shows in Madison and Rangeley.

The Madison show will start with a 6:30 p.m. dinner and the show will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 24, at the Somerset Abbey, 98 Main St.

Basic ticket will cost $28, VIP seating at the show will cost $60. Dinner will include a cheese board, appetizer, salad, homemade breads, dinner and dessert. This is a 21-plus show.

For tickets, or more information, visit somersetabbey.net.

The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will host the comedian in two shows at 7 and 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at the RFA Lakeside Theater on Main Street.

Tickets cost $27.50. Cash bar will be open before and during the shows.

For tickets or more information, visit rangeleyarts.org or bmarley.com, or call 864-5000.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: