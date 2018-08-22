Maine State Police are investigating the robbery of a Poland Spring water truck driver on Interstate 95 in Howland.

The truck driver told state troopers that the occupants of a red car fired a gun at his truck as they passed him while the two were heading south near the Howland-Mattamiscontis town line Tuesday evening, said Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

“The truck and the car both stopped and the truck driver was pulled out of the truck and money was stolen from him. The two men from the car reportedly then left the scene traveling south,” McCausland said in news release.

According to McCausland, the Poland Spring truck was hauling water from the company’s plant in Lincoln when the driver was robbed around 6:20 p.m. The truck driver was not injured.

“State police believe that this was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the public,” McCausland said.

The suspects were said to be driving a red car with a light gray color on the driver’s side door. Anyone who may have seen the confrontation is asked to call the Maine State Police in Bangor at 973-3700.

