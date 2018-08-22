IN AUGUSTA, on Tuesday at 6:42 a.m., a Riverside Drive caller issued an animal complaint.
At 7:41 a.m., police investigated a reported counterfeiting incident on Stone Street.
At 9:43 a.m., a caller near Winthrop Street and State Street reported traffic complaints.
At 10:32 a.m., a simple assault was investigated on Water Street.
At 10:51 a.m., a Sewall Street caller reported criminal mischief.
At 11:25 a.m., a Western Avenue caller reported suspicious activity.
At 1:11 p.m., a counterfeiting incident was investigated on Eastern Avenue.
At 1:11 p.m., a Northern Avenue caller reported suspicious activity.
At 1:20 p.m., police investigated fraud offenses reported by an Armory Street caller.
At 2:29 p.m., police investigated shoplifting on Western Avenue.
At 4:42 p.m., police investigated a reported burglary on Davenport Street.
At 6:04 p.m., police issued a warning for a reported domestic disturbance on Northern Avenue.
At 6:07 p.m., a Mayfair Street caller reported suspicious activity.
At 7:06 p.m., police investigated reported fraud on Bangor Street.
At 7:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported by a Stone Street caller.
At 8:00 p.m., a Spring Road caller reported suspicious activity.
On Wednesday at 3:59 a.m., a Washington Street Place caller reported suspicious activity.
At 4:36 a.m., a Northern Avenue caller reported suspicious activity.
IN GARDINER, on Tuesday at 7:01 p.m., police investigated a report of a loose dog on Summer Street.
On Wednesday at 3:11 a.m., police investigated a noise complaint on Bridge Street.
IN VASSALBORO, on Tuesday at 12:24 p.m., an assault was reported by a Taber Hill Road caller.
IN WINTHROP, on Wednesday at 12:10 a.m., police responded to an intrusion alarm on Winada Drive.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, on Tuesday at 3:55 p.m., Jodi Lathrop, 43, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
At 8:44 p.m., Jasmine Swift, 28, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating with a suspended license following an accident on Willow Street.
At 11:15 p.m., Ryan Guerette, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
-
