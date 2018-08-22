IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 4:41 p.m., assault was reported on Sand Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Tuesday at 12:45 p.m., disturbance was reported on Poplar Stream Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 11:48 a.m., assault was reported on Prescott Drive.

1 p.m., larceny or fraud was reported on Skowhegan Road.

3:05 p.m., larceny or fraud was reported at Police Plaza.

3:14 p.m., larceny or fraud was reported on Norridgewock Road.

3:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

5:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Burrill Street.

10:13 p.m., disturbance was reported on Sites Stinson Drive.

11:50 p.m., a traffic stop led to an arrest on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 12:21 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

4:18 p.m., trespassing was reported on the University of Maine at Farmington campus.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 11:58 a.m., a scam was reported on Canaan Road.

7:54 p.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Ford Hill Road.

IN JAY, Tuesday at 1:14 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Lavoie Street.

3:29 p.m., disturbance was reported on Main Street.

7:24 p.m., an arrest was made on a warrant on Plaisted Road.

Wednesday at 5:57 a.m., a fire service call was reported on Main Street.

IN KINGFIELD, Tuesday at 3:21 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on West Kingfield Road.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 2:40 p.m., a scam was reported on Weston Avenue.

6:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Towne Road.

IN MOSCOW, Tuesday at 12:29 p.m., burglary was reported on Canada Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 11:23 p.m., a motor vehicle complaint led to an arrest on Waterville Road.

IN RANGELEY PLANTATION, Tuesday at 11:47 a.m., theft was reported on South Shore Drive.

IN RIPLEY, Wednesday at 1:35 p.m., disturbance was reported on Page Hill Road.

IN SANDY RIVER PLANTATION, Wednesday at 7:05 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 1:45 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Spring Street.

6:25 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Spring Street.

7:48 p.m., violation of bail or protective order was reported on Spring Street.

8:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on McClellan Street.

8:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.

Wednesday at 2:55 a.m., burglary was reported on Dartmouth Street.

IN SOLON, Tuesday at 6:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Solon Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 12:24 p.m., assault was reported on Taber Hill Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Franklin Street.

11:31 a.m., shoplifting was reported in JFK Plaza.

1:46 p.m., a fire was reported on Gold Street.

5:56 p.m., disturbance was reported on Green Street.

8:34 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Chaplin Street.

8:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.

9:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

9:46 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Pleasant Street.

11:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eustis Parkway.

11:08 p.m., a traffic stop led to an arrest on Main Street.

11:27 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

Midnight, a traffic stop led to an arrest on Main Street.

Wednesday at 1:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Abbott Street.

4:10 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 4:03 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on U.S. Route 2.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 12:05 a.m., Alan Maynard Austin, 53, of Phillips, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

11:16 a.m., Jennifer L. Witham, 41, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked with a prior conviction.

5:45 p.m., Robert Eugene Curtiss Jr., 28, of Jay, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release on two counts and obstructing report of a crime.

8:15 p.m., Kelly Jo Metivier, 35, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of failure to appear in court on two counts.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 11:47 a.m., Tabitha C. Duprey, 29, of Plymouth, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:11 p.m., Jason Stewart, 35, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

11:15 p.m., Bradley Prescott, 27, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

Midnight, Devon Duncan, 32, of New York, New York, was arrested on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.

