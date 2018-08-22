WISCASSET — A display of art made by women who are working to overcome the effects of domestic violence will be on exhibit from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, during at the Wiscasset Art Walk in the village. Believing that art can be a catalyst for healing and change, New Hope for Women, the regional domestic violence resource center, offers a Healing Through Art support group for women who have experienced violence, abuse and intimidation, according to a news release from walk organizers.

According to Lisa Couture, NHFW youth educator, the art-based support group encourages the healing process by emphasizing the themes of safety, empowerment, resilience and finding hope. Participants who are exploring their life challenges through creative mediums can do so in a safe environment that allows them to find a voice with which to explore their abuse and break their silence. “We suggest a particular project, give them an example, and then let them create their own versions using whatever materials we have available. We always tell them there is no way for them to do it ‘wrong’,” said Couture, according to the release.

The display also will include a local sample from the international Clothesline Project, a visually powerful display of painted T-shirts created by survivors of violence or those who love and support a survivor. According to Couture, the T-shirts emphasize how violence diminishes the inherent dignity of the individual. “The T-shirts in our display were all made by clients we have served over the years,” said Couture, according to the release. “It is ongoing as we add new T-shirts each year.”

For more information about New Hope for Women’s services and resources, visit newhopeforwomen.org.

Wiscasset artist Leonard Meiselman also will exhibit a selection of recent abstract oil paintings during the art walk. The collection of large paintings, titled “Black and White,” explores the shades and nuances of love, loss and wonder. The artist will be present in the gallery and will talk about his work at 6:30 p.m.

For more information about Meiselman, visit lmeiselman.com.

For more information about Wiscasset Art Walk, visit wiscassetartwalk.org or contact event organizers Lucia Droby at [email protected] or Violet Brandwein at 917-327-1449.

