CHICOPEE, Mass. — State police have released the name of the Maine woman who died in a two-vehicle crash on a Massachusetts highway earlier this week.
The victim of the crash on Interstate 395 north in Chicopee just after 6 p.m. Monday was identified Tuesday as 32-year-old Amanda Coward, of Poland, Maine.
Police say Coward was a passenger in a car that went out of control, struck a pickup truck and crashed into the guardrail. The pickup rolled over.
She was taken to a Springfield hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Both drivers suffered minor injuries. Their names were not released.
The crash remains under investigation.
