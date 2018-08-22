The Rangeley Community Chorus will present an evening of music about the weather at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 2614 Main St. in Rangeley.
The concert will include songs presented by the full chorus, as well as by small groups and soloists. The chorus is under the direction of Erin Smith, accompanied by Robert Ludwig and is supported by the Rangeley Friends of the Arts.
The chorus included members from the Rangeley region as well as the neighboring towns of Stratton-Eustis and Carrabassett Valley. Admission will cost $15 for adults and $10 for children. For tickets, visit rangeleyarts.org, stop by the RFA Lakeside Theater Box Office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday, or call 864-5000.
