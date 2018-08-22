Rebels of the Sacred Heart, a celtic punk band, will perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at the Somerset Abbey, 98 Main St. in Madison.

St. Patrick’s Day, any day of the year. That’s what you can expect from Rebels of the Sacred Heart. The band selects the best songs from across the board of Irish vocal pub and punk music and give you a night to remember.

Led by Steve Benson on guitar, mandolin, Irish banjo, and lead vocals. Benson has supported Billy Gibbons, The Revivalists, The Spin Doctors, Gin Blossoms, Gomez, Little Feat and more.

The band includes Courtney Parker and Kat Alexander as co-lead singers, with Anna Sobel on percussion, Brian Bender on accordion/keys, Alex Korolov on violin, and Dan Grip on bass.

For tickets or more information, visit somersetabbey.net.

