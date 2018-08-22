The exhibit “Three Women on Board,” will feature the art of Jane Dahmen, Daisy Greene and Consuelo Joerns at The Maine Art Gallery, 15 Warren St., in Wiscasset.

The artists, who have coincidentally chosen to present paintings created on board, will be on hand to greet visitors at a reception set for 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, at the gallery. Entertainment will be provided by The Flying Seeds with flute and guitar music reminiscent of the mountains of Peru, according to a news release from the gallery.

Dahmen is known locally not only for her paintings of the Maine landscape, but also for her one-on-one interviews with other artists and curators in front of an audience at Lincoln Theater in Damariscotta. About her paintings, she says that her ideas begin in the natural world, but once a work is underway, the paint itself on the flat surface takes on a life of its own. She feels that the large scale format of her landscapes helps to create an environment into which the viewer can enter, according to the release.

Greene is heart and soul a Maine artist whose paintings remind one of tapestries that capture nature in a style that is often toughly realistic and sometimes more abstract in its patterns and colors that evoke the coastal Maine landscape. Reflecting on her work, she says, “In each painting there is always a space to move into, a place for the light to take us… a mystery and edge, but with a promise,” according to the release.

Joerns has lived and painted throughout the world, particularly Central America, Europe and Japan. Along the way, she worked for a New York publisher and wrote and illustrated children’s books and filmstrips. Consuelo’s semi-abstract works remind one of perhaps Matisse in its quietude. The lyrical sense of space and the washes of color bring an inner peace and joy to the viewer.

The exhibit will open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, Aug. 25 through Sept. 22.

For more information, maineartgallerywiscasset.org.

