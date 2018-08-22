AUGUSTA — The family of Maddilyn Burgess, the Sturbridge, Massachusetts woman found dead in the trunk of a car on Timberwood Drive in Gardiner, told WBZ-TV in Boston that their daughter was the victim of domestic abuse.

Burgess’s body was found in the trunk of a car driven by Gyrth Rutan, 34, of Sturbridge, Massachusetts, who died after shooting himself in the head with a shotgun after being stopped by State Police, on Aug. 9.

Cindi Ciani and Bill Burgess, her parents, said Rutan was Burgess’s boyfriend at the time of her death. Ciani told WBZ-TV that Rutan isolated her daughter from her close friends, and said he was verbally and physically abusive to Maddilyn Burgess during their relationship.

“I knew something was wrong as soon as the officers asked me my name and came into the house,” Ciani told reporters. “I fell to the floor and the only thing I could say was ‘no, no, no my baby girl.'”

In June, her parents said she was granted an emergency restraining order against Rutan, but they were seeing each other again shortly after.

The Worcester County District Attorney identified Maddilyn Burgess’s body on Aug. 13 and said her cause of death was blunt force trauma. They also confirmed that Rutan’s apartment in Sturbridge had “evidence of a crime scene” and the incident was being investigated as a homicide.

Her parents said Maddilyn Burgess had a history with substance abuse, but that was not a factor in her death.

Lindsay Corcoran, spokesperson for the Worcester County District Attorney, said Wednesday that no further information is available and the family speaking to media outlets is their “personal choice.”

The office of the state chief medical examiner told the Kennebec Journal last week that the results of autopsies on Burgess’ and Rutan’s bodies could not be released because the investigation is ongoing.

According to an obituary published by Paridis-Givner Funeral Home in Massachusetts, Maddilyn Burgess graduated from Medfield High School in 2008. She later received an associate degree in medical assisting at Salter College.

“… she was often a source of encouragement to others with her sweet, genuine soul and infectious smile that lit up an entire room,” the obituary reads. “She would want to be remembered for the beautiful person that she was, and have her life celebrated without guilt, remorse or anger.”

Maddilyn Burgess’s family is working with the YWCA of Central Massachusetts Daybreak program to raise money for victims of domestic violence. A GoFundMe has been started to raise money for victims in abusive situations.

Sam Shepherd — 621-5666

[email protected]

Twitter: @SamShepME

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: