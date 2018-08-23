The Vienna Union Hall and Camp Bearnstow will present a Concert of Mexican Folklorico at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at the Vienna Union Hall on 5 Mountain Road, Vienna, according to a news release from Vienna Union Hall Association.

Directed by Jonathan Trejo and Kareli Montoya, Trejo, from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, is a professional dancer at Ballet Folklórico of the University of Colima, Mexico, and is a consultant, choreographer and honorary assistant director for Ballet Folklórico of Los Angeles. He also teaches art in elementary school in Colima. He has a bachelor’s degree in art from the University of Colima.

Trejo has been dancing his entire life. After beginning Folklorico with a small group in his hometown, he began his study as professional at the University of Colima with the great Mexican artist Rafael Zamarripa (choreographer, sculptor, artist and director). From there, he continued with several courses, workshops and seminars with such masters as Christine Dakin, Kazuko Hirabayashi, Julius Brewster-Cotton, Duane Gosa, among others.

Montoya founded Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles in 2011 and BFLA Performing Arts Academy, currently known as the Ballet Folklorico Company. Montoya has co-produced six concerts for Star Entertainment, a nonprofit production company owned by Raul Ruiz, who has created high quality cultural concerts for more than 10 years. Montoya has choreographed more than 50 original pieces for her dance company, Mitu, Lilit Hovhannisyan, the San Bernardino Symphony, and the Culver City Symphony. In March 2017, she choreographed the Mariachi remake “A Tale as Old as Time” for Mitu Network. The video went viral at nearly 14 million views in less than a month.

On Saturday, Sept. 1, at 7:30 p.m., the second dance performance by the Bearnstow dancers will be at the hall. The Young Artist Residency Concert presents works created by these young talented dancers throughout the summer.

Tickets cost $8 for each event.

For more information, email the Vienna Union Hall Association at [email protected].

