IN ANSON, Wednesday at 2:43 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Hilltop Road.
5:28 p.m., theft was reported on Campground Road.
IN ATHENS, Wednesday at 3:14 p.m., theft was reported on Harmony Road.
IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 10:51 p.m., threatening was reported on Park Avenue.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 4:34 p.m., disturbance was reported on Montcalm Street.
9:13 p.m., disturbance was reported on Martin Stream Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 1 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN HARMONY, Wednesday at 12:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Road.
2:15 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on North Road.
IN JAY, Wednesday at 6:45 p.m., trespassing was reported on Franklin Road.
8:50 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
9:21 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
10 p.m., disturbance was reported on Main Street.
Thursday at 5:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cross Street.
IN MADISON, Wednesday at 10:43 a.m., an arrest was made on East Madison Road.
IN MADRID TOWNSHIP, Wednesday at 10:56 a.m., trespassing was reported on River Road.
IN NEWPORT, Wednesday at 11:47 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Elm Street.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 2 p.m., an arrest was made at the Oakland Police Department on Fairfield Street.
IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 6:45 p.m., shots were reported to have been fired on Badgerboro Road.
IN PHILLIPS, Wednesday at 7:58 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Rangeley Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 2:57 p.m., a scam was reported on Leonard Street.
10:56 p.m., an aircraft emergency was reported on Peltoma Avenue.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 9:58 a.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.
1:34 p.m., trespassing was reported on Dartmouth Street.
1:58 p.m., threatening was reported on Madison Avenue.
4:53 p.m., harassment was reported on Beech Street.
5:40 p.m., burglary was reported on St. Mark Street.
10:39 p.m., disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.
11:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
11:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
11:40 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.
IN SOLON, Wednesday at 12:41 p.m., vandalism was reported on South Main Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 8:27 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Front Street.
11:49 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.
1:04 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Silvermount Street.
1:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.
1:32 p.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.
3:08 p.m., burglary was reported on Elm Street.
3:23 p.m., burglary was reported on Winter Street.
3:25 p.m., shoplifting was reported in JFK Plaza.
4:33 p.m., theft was reported on Silver Street.
7:28 p.m., disturbance was reported on Drummond Avenue.
8:02 p.m., burglary was reported on Winter Street.
8:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Trafton Road.
9:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
10:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
10:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.
11:18 p.m., disturbance was reported at the intersection of Burleigh Street and Winter Street.
Thursday at 1:04 a.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Brooklyn Avenue.
1:44 a.m., a noise complaint was reported on Central Avenue.
4:53 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Broad Street.
IN WILTON, Wednesday at 11:45 a.m., trespassing was reported on Weld Road.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 10:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Harry Street.
10:33 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Cushman Road.
1:18 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Augusta Road.
Thursday at 3:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Halifax Street.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 9:07 a.m., Jamie Johnson, 50, of Wilton, was arrested on a probation hold and a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.
-
Editorials
Our View: It's too early in governor's race for talk of 'spoilers'
-
Business
In public relations, real estate and food, meet 3 Maine women who mean business
-
Opinion
Commentary: As Maine goes, so may go the nation on Kavanaugh confirmation
-
Opinion
Maine Voices: 1970s China could teach us a thing or two about Old World sustainability
-
Business
Maine’s women-owned businesses lead nation in job, revenue growth