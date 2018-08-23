IN ANSON, Wednesday at 2:43 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Hilltop Road.

5:28 p.m., theft was reported on Campground Road.

IN ATHENS, Wednesday at 3:14 p.m., theft was reported on Harmony Road.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 10:51 p.m., threatening was reported on Park Avenue.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 4:34 p.m., disturbance was reported on Montcalm Street.

9:13 p.m., disturbance was reported on Martin Stream Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 1 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN HARMONY, Wednesday at 12:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Road.

2:15 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on North Road.

IN JAY, Wednesday at 6:45 p.m., trespassing was reported on Franklin Road.

8:50 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

9:21 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

10 p.m., disturbance was reported on Main Street.

Thursday at 5:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cross Street.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 10:43 a.m., an arrest was made on East Madison Road.

IN MADRID TOWNSHIP, Wednesday at 10:56 a.m., trespassing was reported on River Road.

IN NEWPORT, Wednesday at 11:47 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 2 p.m., an arrest was made at the Oakland Police Department on Fairfield Street.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 6:45 p.m., shots were reported to have been fired on Badgerboro Road.

IN PHILLIPS, Wednesday at 7:58 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Rangeley Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 2:57 p.m., a scam was reported on Leonard Street.

10:56 p.m., an aircraft emergency was reported on Peltoma Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 9:58 a.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.

1:34 p.m., trespassing was reported on Dartmouth Street.

1:58 p.m., threatening was reported on Madison Avenue.

4:53 p.m., harassment was reported on Beech Street.

5:40 p.m., burglary was reported on St. Mark Street.

10:39 p.m., disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.

11:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

11:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

11:40 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN SOLON, Wednesday at 12:41 p.m., vandalism was reported on South Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 8:27 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Front Street.

11:49 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.

1:04 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Silvermount Street.

1:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.

1:32 p.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.

3:08 p.m., burglary was reported on Elm Street.

3:23 p.m., burglary was reported on Winter Street.

3:25 p.m., shoplifting was reported in JFK Plaza.

4:33 p.m., theft was reported on Silver Street.

7:28 p.m., disturbance was reported on Drummond Avenue.

8:02 p.m., burglary was reported on Winter Street.

8:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Trafton Road.

9:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

10:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

10:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

11:18 p.m., disturbance was reported at the intersection of Burleigh Street and Winter Street.

Thursday at 1:04 a.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Brooklyn Avenue.

1:44 a.m., a noise complaint was reported on Central Avenue.

4:53 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Broad Street.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 11:45 a.m., trespassing was reported on Weld Road.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 10:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Harry Street.

10:33 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Cushman Road.

1:18 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Augusta Road.

Thursday at 3:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Halifax Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 9:07 a.m., Jamie Johnson, 50, of Wilton, was arrested on a probation hold and a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

