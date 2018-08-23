PITTSFIELD — Two people were injured — one of them more seriously than the other — when a plane belonging to U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations experienced engine trouble and crashed in Burnham Wednesday night after attempting to land at the Pittsfield Municipal Airport, officials said.

The plane, a Cessna 206 operated, was conducting border security operations when it experienced a suspected engine failure shortly before midnight, said Stephanie Malin, branch chief for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs northern/coastal region, in an email.

Two people were on board the plane and reported an emergency off-field landing near the Pittsfield Municipal Airport, Malin said.

Both were able to walk away from the wreckage but were taken to a local hospital for medical attention and evaluation. One crew member was still being treated as of Thursday morning, Malin said.

Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesman Steve McCausland said the crash took place around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in Burnham near the Sebasticook River. He said one of the occupants of the plane had more serious injuries and had been taken to a hospital in Boston after initial treatment at Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield.

McCausland said he did not have the identities of the two injured people.

The Federal Aviation Administration is likely to investigate the crash, McCausland said. Maine State Police were also on scene to help secure the crash site, he said.

Thursday morning, Burnham Fire Chief Charlie King could be seen near the scene speaking with game wardens who arrived in a boat at a staging area on the Sebasticook River along Peltoma Avenue in Pittsfield. Vehicles with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection Oil and Hazardous department were also on scene.

This story will be updated.

