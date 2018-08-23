AUGUSTA — A New Yorker who served lengthy federal prison terms for prior marijuana convictions was arrested Monday outside a Waterville hotel where police say they found 2 pounds of pot and lots of cash in the room he had used.

Nicholas Lombardo, 63, of Depew, New York, is charged with unlawful trafficking of more than a pound of marijuana and unlawful furnishing of cocaine, both dated Aug. 20.

Maine law allows for persons age 21 and older to possess 2.5 ounces of marijuana. But Lombardo is alleged to have been caught with 2 pounds, which is equal to 32 ounces and more than 12 times the legal limit of possession.

Each charge against Lombardo carries a penalty of up to five years in prison.

He is being held at the Kennebec County jail in Augusta in lieu of $25,000 bail following an initial appearance via video Wednesday at the Capital Judicial Center.

A website of the Federal Bureau of Prisons says Lombardo was released most recently from federal prison in August 1998.

An affidavit by Waterville Police Officer Christopher Cowan filed at the court says he was called to the Budget Host Inn on Kennedy Memorial Drive to investigate a report of abandoned property — bags of marijuana — in a room.

He said hotel staff indicated Lomardo had checked into that room Aug. 18 for one night and did not check out the following day.

When staff entered to clean the room for new occupants, Cowan said they saw bags of marijuana on the bed and called police.

He said he found “four large freezer bags filled with marijuana in plain view on the bed.” Cowan said the weight totaled about 2 pounds.

Cowan said he also saw a large duffel bag with clothing and $82,130 in cash.

He said Lombardo’s vehicle was seen later parked at the hotel office and Lombardo was arrested. Cowan also said Lombardo had cocaine in his front right pocket.

He listed Lombardo’s criminal record, noting he had been sentenced to 144 months in federal prison as a result of a marijuana conviction in 1988 in Florida and 30 months in federal charges in a 1996 marijuana possession case in New York.

