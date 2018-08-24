IN AUGUSTA, on Thursday at 7:51 a.m., officers investigated a past burglary reported by Water Street caller.

At 9:12 a.m., a Fowler Street caller reported an animal problem.

At 10:07 a.m., a Bangor Street caller reported an intoxicated person.

At 10:31 a.m., a Civic Center Drive caller reported suspicious activity.

At 10:47 a.m., a Gage Street caller reported suspicious activity.

At 11:49 a.m., a State Street caller reported an animal complaint.

At 1:13 p.m., police conducted an investigation around recovered property found near Cedar Street.

At 1:50 p.m., police investigated criminal threatening reported by a Northern Avenue caller.

At 2:18 p.m., a State Street caller reported suspicious activity.

At 4:55 p.m., police investigated a littering incident on Glenridge Drive.

At 5:52 p.m., a Stone Street caller reported trespassing.

At 7:25 p.m., police investigated a reported theft on Oxford Street.

At 7:30 p.m., police investigated a disturbance reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

At 8:14 p.m., police investigated reported disorderly conduct on Fowler Street.

At 8:15 p.m., a Water Street caller reported a disturbance.

At 9:11 p.m., a Western Avenue caller reported a disturbance.

At 10:13 p.m., a Bangor Street caller reported a disturbance.

At 10:13 p.m., a Hospital Street caller reported suspicious activity.

IN VASSALBORO, on Thursday at 5:47 p.m., police investigated a reported burglary on Church Hill Road.

At 8:20 p.m., a caller near Webber Pond Road reported an animal incident.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, on Thursday at 1:16 p.m., Helen Waterhouse, 49, of Randolph, was arrested on a charge of operating with a suspended licenses and violating conditions of release during a Bangor Street traffic stop.

At 2:40 p.m., Robert Matteson, 43, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of unlawful sexual contact after police located him on Chamberlain Street.

At 6:47 p.m., David Strain, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release after police located him on Franklin Street.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, on Thursday at 9:37 p.m., a 16-year old was summonsed on a charge of possession of alcohol by a minor following a reported disturbance on Mount Vernon Avenue.

