Maine State Police are looking for a 37-year-old woman from Blue Hill who has been missing over a month.

Police say that Jessica Grindle was last heard from on July 23 and was last seen in Blue Hill.

Jessica Grindle Photo courtesy Maine State Police

Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said Grindle is from Blue Hill and has lived in and around that area.

Grindle is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

Police are asking anyone with information about Grindle’s whereabouts, or who has had any contact with her since July 23, to contact Trooper Jacob Ferland at 207-973-3700.

