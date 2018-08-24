ROCHESTER, N.H. – An autopsy shows that a man who died in a shootout with police in New Hampshire suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Thirty-eight-year-old Douglas Heath was wanted on several outstanding warrants, including one for trafficking narcotics and another for fleeing from Maine troopers. Authorities say he led them on a chase before he crashed in Rochester on Monday.
They said that when Heath got out of his car, there was an exchange of gunfire and he died at the scene. A gun was found next to him. No one else was hurt.
The attorney general’s office said two Rochester officers and two state troopers were on the scene at the time of the shooting. All four are on administrative leave.
