IN BINGHAM, Thursday at 9:50 a.m., trespassing was reported on Murray Street.
IN CANAAN, Thursday at 7:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hartland Road.
8:12 a.m., vandalism was reported on Mud Run.
IN CLINTON, Thursday at 5:04 p.m., an arrest was made on Main Street.
8:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.
8:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Park Avenue.
IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 8:36 a.m., a report of domestic disturbance led to an arrest on Elm Street.
12:25 p.m., trespassing was reported on Savage Street.
4:29 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Summit Street.
8:34 p.m., a report of disturbance led to an arrest on Cottage Street.
9:38 p.m., trespassing was reported on Montcalm Street.
Friday at 12:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 12:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.
5:09 p.m., a fire or hazardous materials incident was reported on Main Street.
5:46 p.m., threatening was reported on Dutch Drive.
IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 6:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.
IN JAY, Thursday at 9:19 p.m., disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN LEXINGTON TOWNSHIP, Thursday at 3:28 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Long Falls Dam Road.
IN MADISON, Thursday at 7:30 a.m., an arrest was made on East Madison Road.
7:33 a.m., an arrest was made on East Madison Road.
9:21 a.m., forgery or fraud was reported on Lakewood Road.
1:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
8:39 p.m., disturbance was reported on Oak Street.
IN MERCER, Thursday at 6:19 p.m., disturbance was reported on East Sandy River Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 3:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.
9:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.
IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 11:11 a.m., threatening was reported on Summer Street.
8:02 p.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.
9:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Railroad Avenue.
IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 7:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 12:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Avenue.
5:04 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Hamilton Terrace.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 9:18 a.m., theft was reported on Madison Avenue.
1:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hilton Hill Road.
1:25 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Middle Road.
1:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hilton Hill Road.
3:21 p.m., a structure fire was reported on East Street.
3:42 p.m., theft was reported on Cedar Ridge Drive.
3:58 p.m., a report of domestic disturbance led to an arrest on Milburn Street.
Friday at 5:39 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Turner Avenue.
IN ST. ALBANS, Thursday at 8:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Palmyra Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 7:34 a.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.
9:29 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Burleigh Street.
9:36 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Burleigh Street.
11:22 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Ash Street.
11:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
1:05 p.m., burglary was reported on Water Street.
1:20 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Silver Street.
1:31 p.m., assault was reported in Elm Plaza.
1:45 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Elm Street.
2:44 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Sherwin Street.
3:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.
3:07 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Front Street.
5:27 p.m., burglary was reported on Western Avenue.
7:09 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Main Street.
8:08 p.m., a report of an unwanted person led to an arrest on King Street.
9:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.
10:02 p.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Western Avenue.
Friday at 1 a.m., a pedestrian check led to an arrest on Spruce Street.
IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 5:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported with no address listed.
7:13 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Meadowview Lane.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 6 p.m., Martin Ray Clarrage, 26, of North Berwick, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and obstructing report of a crime.
10:10 p.m., Jeffrey Lyle Kelly, 44, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 2:02 a.m., Casey Michael Gillcash, 36, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
9:10 a.m., Mathew Lawrence Flanders, 32, of Athens, was arrested on a probation hold.
9:38 a.m., Stephen Francis Killam, 41, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault with priors.
3:14 p.m., Bradley Shane Prescott, 27, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant for probation revocation.
3:15 p.m., John Francis Gilboy, 43, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant for violation of bail.
4:43 p.m., Darius Ramone Pollard, 26, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
7:49 p.m., Tyler K. Nicolson 32, of Mercer, was arrested on charges of refusal to submit to arrest, terrorizing, driving to endanger and violating condition of release.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 9:01 p.m., John Goodale Jr., 47, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of assault.
Friday at 2 a.m., Nicole Lamphere, 37, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a schedule W drug.
