IN BINGHAM, Thursday at 9:50 a.m., trespassing was reported on Murray Street.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 7:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hartland Road.

8:12 a.m., vandalism was reported on Mud Run.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 5:04 p.m., an arrest was made on Main Street.

8:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.

8:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Park Avenue.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 8:36 a.m., a report of domestic disturbance led to an arrest on Elm Street.

12:25 p.m., trespassing was reported on Savage Street.

4:29 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Summit Street.

8:34 p.m., a report of disturbance led to an arrest on Cottage Street.

9:38 p.m., trespassing was reported on Montcalm Street.

Friday at 12:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 12:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.

5:09 p.m., a fire or hazardous materials incident was reported on Main Street.

5:46 p.m., threatening was reported on Dutch Drive.

IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 6:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN JAY, Thursday at 9:19 p.m., disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN LEXINGTON TOWNSHIP, Thursday at 3:28 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Long Falls Dam Road.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 7:30 a.m., an arrest was made on East Madison Road.

7:33 a.m., an arrest was made on East Madison Road.

9:21 a.m., forgery or fraud was reported on Lakewood Road.

1:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

8:39 p.m., disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

IN MERCER, Thursday at 6:19 p.m., disturbance was reported on East Sandy River Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 3:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

9:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 11:11 a.m., threatening was reported on Summer Street.

8:02 p.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.

9:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Railroad Avenue.

IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 7:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 12:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Avenue.

5:04 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Hamilton Terrace.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 9:18 a.m., theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

1:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hilton Hill Road.

1:25 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Middle Road.

1:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hilton Hill Road.

3:21 p.m., a structure fire was reported on East Street.

3:42 p.m., theft was reported on Cedar Ridge Drive.

3:58 p.m., a report of domestic disturbance led to an arrest on Milburn Street.

Friday at 5:39 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Turner Avenue.

IN ST. ALBANS, Thursday at 8:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Palmyra Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 7:34 a.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

9:29 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Burleigh Street.

9:36 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Burleigh Street.

11:22 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Ash Street.

11:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

1:05 p.m., burglary was reported on Water Street.

1:20 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Silver Street.

1:31 p.m., assault was reported in Elm Plaza.

1:45 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Elm Street.

2:44 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Sherwin Street.

3:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

3:07 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Front Street.

5:27 p.m., burglary was reported on Western Avenue.

7:09 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Main Street.

8:08 p.m., a report of an unwanted person led to an arrest on King Street.

9:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

10:02 p.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Western Avenue.

Friday at 1 a.m., a pedestrian check led to an arrest on Spruce Street.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 5:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported with no address listed.

7:13 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Meadowview Lane.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 6 p.m., Martin Ray Clarrage, 26, of North Berwick, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and obstructing report of a crime.

10:10 p.m., Jeffrey Lyle Kelly, 44, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 2:02 a.m., Casey Michael Gillcash, 36, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

9:10 a.m., Mathew Lawrence Flanders, 32, of Athens, was arrested on a probation hold.

9:38 a.m., Stephen Francis Killam, 41, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault with priors.

3:14 p.m., Bradley Shane Prescott, 27, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant for probation revocation.

3:15 p.m., John Francis Gilboy, 43, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant for violation of bail.

4:43 p.m., Darius Ramone Pollard, 26, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

7:49 p.m., Tyler K. Nicolson 32, of Mercer, was arrested on charges of refusal to submit to arrest, terrorizing, driving to endanger and violating condition of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 9:01 p.m., John Goodale Jr., 47, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of assault.

Friday at 2 a.m., Nicole Lamphere, 37, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a schedule W drug.

