Riverside Street just north of Warren Avenue in Portland was closed for several hours after a truck crashed into a utility pole early Friday morning.

Police report that a truck driver apparently fell asleep and drove into a utility pole near Big Moose Harley-Davidson around 6 a.m. Friday. At 9 a.m. police announced that the road had reopened to traffic, after crews cleared the pole and its wires from the roadway.

Drivers were being detoured around the crash site via Warren Avenue and Forest Avenue.

Police said the truck driver was taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The driver’s name has not been released.

Central Maine Power reported that the crash disrupted power to about 120 customers in the area.

