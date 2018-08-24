Chad Arthur Hanson, a 1992 graduate of Waterville High School, was recently elected as a judge to the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals for a six-year term. The election was held on June 5 and he received 53 percent of the statewide vote (214,000 votes) to the incumbent’s 48 percent (189,000 votes). The civil court of appeals is one of two intermediate appellate courts in the Alabama judicial system, with the second being the criminal court of appeals. There are five judges on each of the courts.

Hanson is a founding partner of SealHanson LLC, a law firm with offices in Birmingham, Anniston and Huntsville. He is a 1997 graduate of the University of Alabama and in 2000, the Mississippi School of Law. He is a founding member of Vestavia Hills Civitan Club, founding member and past president of the Trussville Civitan Club, and past president of the Center Point Chamber of Commerce.

Hanson is married to the former Joy Gentry of Midfield, Alabama, and they have two daughters, Reagan and Riley and live in Trussville, Alabama.

He is the son of Skip and Peg Hanson, of Biddeford, and brother of Todd Hanson, of Brunswick.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: