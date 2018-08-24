York police are asking the public’s help to find whoever is responsible for calling in a fake bomb threat Friday afternoon.

Police said dispatchers received a call at around 3:40 p.m. reporting a bomb threat at a home off Shelton Avenue. The call came from a woman who had said she had received the threat on her cellphone while she was out of the house.

Police, fire and ambulance crews responded and evacuated the residence and area houses. Nothing suspicious was found at the residence, police said.

“A thorough investigation of the incident and information obtained showed that the bomb threat was a hoax,” Sgt. John Lizanecz said in a statement.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the York Police Department at 207-363-4444.

Anonymous tips made be made to the Seacoast Crime Stoppers by calling 603-431-1199, texting CRIMES (274637) and including TIPSCS in the message, or online by visiting the Seacoast Crime Stoppers website at www.seacoastcrimestoppers.com or its Facebook page.

Rewards of up to $1,000 may be paid for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a suspect(s), police said.

