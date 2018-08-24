Good Friday morning, central Maine. It’s Aug. 24, meaning it’s also Can Opener Day, National Peach Pie Day and Shooting Star Day.

FIRE & FURY: A must-read here on 78-year-old Ralph Nelson, who went down in history as the only stock car racer to win three consecutive Oxford 250 races. The 45th annual Oxford 250 on Sunday marks the 20th anniversary of Nason’s first career victory in Maine’s largest single-day sporting event. And Nason has, um, a color personality and a salty way of saying things. Read the story.

BODY FOUND: Augusta Police are investigating a body that was found Thursday afternoon on Weeks Mills Road. It’s related to a missing persons case. Read the story.

MAYDAY: Two men were injured when a plane belonging to U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations experienced engine trouble and crashed near the Pittsfield Municipal Airport. We have striking aerial photos showing the plane where it crashed into the woods. Read the story.

