Franklin Savings launches $150,000 donation campaign for nonprofits

Franklin Savings Bank is celebrating its 150th anniversary by giving back to the communities that have made that milestone possible, according to a bank news release.

The bank launched a survey Aug. 15 asking people where they would like the donation made. Eligible nonprofits must be recognized by the IRS as 501(c)(3) organizations and they must be based or provide services to Franklin, Oxford, Somerset or Hancock counties.

Those making a nomination do not have to live in those counties and they do not have to be bank customers, but only one nomination per person is allowed. Eligible nonprofits receiving the largest number of nominations will receive grants proportionate to that support, ranging from $1,000 to $10,000.

Nominations can be made online at www.FSBCommunity150.com through Oct. 15. Those who are not online may pick up and cast a paper ballot by visiting a Franklin Savings Bank location in Farmington, Rumford, Jay, Rangeley, Wilton, Skowhegan, Mt. Blue High School or Ellsworth.

This $150,000 is on top of the normal contributions the bank makes through its Franklin Savings Bank Community Development Foundation, which averages more than $160,000 in donations annually. It is also on top of a spring round of donations, which consisted of the bank offering its employees and corporators $150 to donate wherever they wished. Those 171 gifts totaled $27,300 for 95 charities. The checks will be going out to those charities soon.

Since the Foundation was founded in 2000, the bank has contributed $2.3 million to educational and local nonprofits.

From a contributed news release

Share

< Previous

Next >