Dr. Fossel, Founder and President of Telcoyle, will be the keynote speaker at the Eldercare Network of Lincoln County’s 20th Anniversary Celebration, set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, in the Dining Commons at Lincoln Academy, 81 Academy Hill in Newcastle.

Fossel will discuss conceptions and misconceptions of aging and age-related diseases. Those who attend can learn about Fossel’s world of gene expression, discover how the patterns change as we age and how though innovative research one may be able to repair cells with one’s own genetic toolbox.

The festivities will begin with a reception featuring hors d’oeuvres presented by Lincoln Academy’s culinary team and a musical interlude with celtic harpist Barbara Wright and friends. Chip Teel, Eldercare Network of Lincoln County founder and board chair, Andrea Handel, ECN director, and Bob Hardina, ECN board member emeritus will share the ECN’s story and future vision for positive and healthy aging in the Greens age-friendly communities.

Fossel, whose presentation will begin at 7 p.m., received his Ph.D. and MD from Standford University where he studied neurobiology. A clinical professor of medicine for several decades, he has written articles, and books on aging including a textbook on cell gaining and human disease. A daylong “What’s the Buzz About Reframing Aging? Linking Aging Research, Public Policy and Community Age Positive Symposium” will take place from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, in Cheverus Hall at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Academy Hill in Damariscotta Mills. Community members who are interested in hearing more about Fossel’s research are encouraged to join him and fellow aging research panelists Dr. Rebecca MacAulay, University of Maine, Department of Psychology and Dr. Thomas Meuser, University of New England, Center for Aging and Health for a discussion and community conversation about the latest research about human aging, the aging brain, healthy aging and gerontology from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

For more information, or to volunteer and/or to become a 20th anniversary sponsor call 563-2148, email [email protected], or write the ElderCare Network of Lincoln County, P.O. Box 652, Damariscotta, ME 04543.

