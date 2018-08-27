AUGUSTA — The Maine bear hunt’s getting started with the part of the season in which it’s legal to lure bears with doughnuts and other bait foods.
The hunt starts on Monday. By far the most active part of the season is the stretch in which hunters are allowed to use bait. That part of the hunt lasts until Sept. 22.
Hunters began laying bait for the bears starting in late July. The full season stretches until Nov. 24. There’s also a stretch in September and October in which it’s legal to hunt bears with the use of hunting dogs.
Animal welfare advocates have made attempts to ban bear bait over the years, but state biologists have opposed such efforts on the grounds that it’s needed to control the bear population.
-
Schools and Education
High school principal who left Scarborough during controversy hired for interim Winthrop job
-
Nation & World
Amazon ‘ambassadors’ defend their employer, say workers are all smiles
-
Business
Opportunity knocks in Augusta: Companies team up to redevelop Odd Fellows building
-
Local & State
Founder of the Dead Poets Society laid to rest in Maine under unique tombstone
-
College
Colby football team gets back to work