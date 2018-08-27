The Maine Cancer Foundation recently announced it is awarding a total of $50,000 in grant funding to six hospice programs throughout the state to increase hospice services available for Maine cancer patients, their caretakers, family and friends. These grants are the first awards drawn from the John T. Gorman Fund at MCF, established in May 2018 as a collaborative grant-making asset to meet the shared goals of the John T. Gorman Foundation and MCF.

Considered to be the model for quality, compassionate care for people facing a life-limiting illness or injury, hospice care involves a team-oriented approach to expert medical care, pain management, and emotional and spiritual support expressly tailored to the patient’s needs and wishes. Hospice supports the patient’s loved ones and caregivers as well, according to a news release from the foundation.

The selected grantees are all volunteer-driven programs spanning much of the state, providing critical support services to underserved locations. The six programs will use the allotted funds for general operating support, which enables organizations to build a strong and sustainable infrastructure in order to provide programs and services that will have the greatest impact, according to the release.

The 2018 Hospice Grantees are: Down East Hospice Volunteers (Washington County), $8,300; Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County, $5,000; Hospice Volunteers of Somerset County, $6,700; Hospice Volunteers of Waldo County, $10,000; Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area, $10,000; and Pine Tree Hospice (Piscataquis, Somerset and Penobscot counties, $10,000.

“It is an honor for us to partner with the John T. Gorman Foundation and provide much-needed operational support to these volunteer hospice programs,” said Aysha Sheikh, director of programming at MCF, accordin to the release. “These 6 programs harness the compassion of volunteers to touch the lives of hundreds of Mainers in the later stages of cancer, supporting their immediate needs and those of their families and loved ones.”

For more information about Maine Cancer Foundation, visit mainecancer.org.

