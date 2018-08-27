IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 11:28 a.m., a well-being check was done on Western Avenue and Airport Road.

11:44 a.m., littering was reported on Green and Drew streets.

12:28 p.m., a dog bite was reported on Patrick Street.

12:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

1:09 p.m., a well-being check was done on Western Avenue.

1:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

2:58 p.m., harassment was reported on Gage Street.

3:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

3:55 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

3:59 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Gray Birch Drive.

4:17 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Kennedy Road.

4:28 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Civic Center Drive.

4:30 p.m., a well-being check was done on Weston Street.

4:50 p.m., an elevator emergency was reported on Cony Street.

4:52 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Gray Birch Drive.

5:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

5:37 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Northern Avenue.

5:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Street and Caldwell Road.

6:48 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Crossing Way.

5:02 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Old Belgrade Road.

7:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Arsenal Street.

7:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Amherst Street.

8:05 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Western Avenue.

8:52 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Arsenal Street and Learners Drive.

9:14 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Gray Birch Drive.

10:03 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Crosby Street.

11:41 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 10:54 a.m., fighting was reported at an unidentified location.

Sunday at 10 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on Cannard Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Sunday at 4:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Sunday at 1:04 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on U.S. Route 202.

IN WINDSOR, Friday at 10:04 p.m., trespassing was reported on Greeley Road.

IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 7:03 p.m., intoxication was reported on Route 133.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 5 a.m., Jay Allen Buotte, 56, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct (loud noise), on Chapel Street.

5:34 p.m., Bruce M. Roy, 48, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, after terrorizing was reported on Eastern Avenue.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 7:25 p.m., Nathan L. Wright, 28, of Augusta, was summoned on a charge of accidents involving death or personal injury, on Union Street. Police allege that Wright crashed his own vehicle on Friday night, suffered injuries and left the scene before they could arrive.

9:42 p.m., a 29-year-old Boothbay man was summoned on a charge of operating while license was suspended or revoked, during a traffic stop on Eastern Avenue and Stone Street.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: