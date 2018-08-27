IN ANSON, Sunday at 12:20 p.m., trespassing was reported on Carrabassett Road.
IN BENTON, Sunday at 9:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Monday at 1:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mountainside Road.
IN CLINTON, Sunday at 3:04 p.m., threatening was reported on Route 100.
11:05 p.m., an arrest was made on Hinckley Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 12:36 p.m., threatening was reported on Osborne Street.
12:49 p.m., negotiating a worthless instrument was reported on Skowhegan Road.
9:57 p.m., disturbance was reported on Montcalm Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 8:37 a.m., disturbance was reported on Holley Road.
IN HARMONY, Sunday at 1:39 p.m., auto theft was reported on Carson Hill Road.
IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 10:26 p.m., theft was reported on Canaan Road.
IN JAY, Sunday at 2:57 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Kyesland Avenue.
6:42 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Davis Road.
9:48 p.m., domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Sunday at 9:17 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Old Point Avenue.
12:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jones Street.
12:32 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.
6:16 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hill Top Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 9:06 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.
IN PHILLIPS, Sunday at 6:46 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Amble Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 10:51 a.m., theft was reported on North Avenue.
3:24 p.m., theft was reported on North Avenue.
4:19 p.m., theft was reported on North Avenue.
4:22 p.m., breaking and entering was reported on Timberview Drive.
4:44 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Lawton Street.
9:25 p.m., disturbance was reported on South Factory Street.
11:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Front Street.
IN SOLON, Sunday at 4:48 p.m., vandalism was reported on Ferry Street.
7:07 p.m., assault was reported on Ferry Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 7:25 a.m., a noise complaint was reported on Forest Park.
8:00 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Pleasant Street.
12:32 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.
12:56 p.m., harassment was reported on KMD Plaza.
1:13 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.
2:52 p.m., threatening was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
5:43 p.m., harassment was reported at the Waterville Police Department on Colby Street.
8:22 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Prospect Street.
9:50 p.m., a warrant arrest was made on Patriots Drive.
10:07 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Boutelle Avenue.
10:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carey Lane.
10:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
11:12 p.m., a traffic stop led to an arrest on College Avenue.
Monday at 12:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on King Street.
2:28 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.
2:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silvermount Street.
IN WILTON, Sunday at 8:14 p.m., disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 4:21 p.m., threatening was reported on West Palmer Road.
6:06 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Helen Street.
7:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Randall Road.
MIdnight, harassment was reported on Monument Street.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 1:28 a.m., Carl Joseph Real, 47, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of class D operating under the influence (alcohol).
8:43 a.m., Michael Yvon Couillard, 42, of Wilton, was arrested on charges of class D operating under the influence (alcohol) with one prior conviction and class D refusing to submit to arrest or detention with bodily injury.
9:05 a.m., Everard J. Cooper, 29, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of class D operating under the influence (alcohol).
2:55 p.m., Jeffrey Scott Lane, 44, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of class D operating after suspension.
3:47 p.m., Michael F. Finelli, 37, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of class D domestic violence assault.
8:03 p.m., Christie Lee Grindle, 48, of Harwich, Massachusetts, was arrested on a charge of class D operating under the influence (alcohol).
10:38 p.m., John M. Grover, 51, of Jay, was arrested on charges of class B aggravated domestic violence assault and class D obstructing report of a crime.
11:02 p.m., Adam Charles Quimby, 36, of Buckfield, was arrested on a class E warrant for failure to appear in court.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 11:11 a.m., William Henry Landry, 76, of Madison, was arrested on charges of harassment and criminal trespassing.
9:39 p.m., Michael Joseph Garland, 31, of Nantucket, Massachusetts, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 5:47 a.m., Naomi Anderson, 53, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
-
Schools and Education
High school principal who left Scarborough during controversy hired for interim Winthrop job
-
Nation & World
Amazon ‘ambassadors’ defend their employer, say workers are all smiles
-
Business
Opportunity knocks in Augusta: Companies team up to redevelop Odd Fellows building
-
Local & State
Founder of the Dead Poets Society laid to rest in Maine under unique tombstone
-
College
Colby football team gets back to work