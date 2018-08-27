IN ANSON, Sunday at 12:20 p.m., trespassing was reported on Carrabassett Road.

IN BENTON, Sunday at 9:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Monday at 1:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mountainside Road.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 3:04 p.m., threatening was reported on Route 100.

11:05 p.m., an arrest was made on Hinckley Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 12:36 p.m., threatening was reported on Osborne Street.

12:49 p.m., negotiating a worthless instrument was reported on Skowhegan Road.

9:57 p.m., disturbance was reported on Montcalm Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 8:37 a.m., disturbance was reported on Holley Road.

IN HARMONY, Sunday at 1:39 p.m., auto theft was reported on Carson Hill Road.

IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 10:26 p.m., theft was reported on Canaan Road.

IN JAY, Sunday at 2:57 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Kyesland Avenue.

6:42 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Davis Road.

9:48 p.m., domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 9:17 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Old Point Avenue.

12:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jones Street.

12:32 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

6:16 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hill Top Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 9:06 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.

IN PHILLIPS, Sunday at 6:46 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Amble Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 10:51 a.m., theft was reported on North Avenue.

3:24 p.m., theft was reported on North Avenue.

4:19 p.m., theft was reported on North Avenue.

4:22 p.m., breaking and entering was reported on Timberview Drive.

4:44 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Lawton Street.

9:25 p.m., disturbance was reported on South Factory Street.

11:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Front Street.

IN SOLON, Sunday at 4:48 p.m., vandalism was reported on Ferry Street.

7:07 p.m., assault was reported on Ferry Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 7:25 a.m., a noise complaint was reported on Forest Park.

8:00 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Pleasant Street.

12:32 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

12:56 p.m., harassment was reported on KMD Plaza.

1:13 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

2:52 p.m., threatening was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

5:43 p.m., harassment was reported at the Waterville Police Department on Colby Street.

8:22 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Prospect Street.

9:50 p.m., a warrant arrest was made on Patriots Drive.

10:07 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Boutelle Avenue.

10:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carey Lane.

10:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

11:12 p.m., a traffic stop led to an arrest on College Avenue.

Monday at 12:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on King Street.

2:28 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

2:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silvermount Street.

IN WILTON, Sunday at 8:14 p.m., disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 4:21 p.m., threatening was reported on West Palmer Road.

6:06 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Helen Street.

7:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Randall Road.

MIdnight, harassment was reported on Monument Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 1:28 a.m., Carl Joseph Real, 47, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of class D operating under the influence (alcohol).

8:43 a.m., Michael Yvon Couillard, 42, of Wilton, was arrested on charges of class D operating under the influence (alcohol) with one prior conviction and class D refusing to submit to arrest or detention with bodily injury.

9:05 a.m., Everard J. Cooper, 29, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of class D operating under the influence (alcohol).

2:55 p.m., Jeffrey Scott Lane, 44, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of class D operating after suspension.

3:47 p.m., Michael F. Finelli, 37, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of class D domestic violence assault.

8:03 p.m., Christie Lee Grindle, 48, of Harwich, Massachusetts, was arrested on a charge of class D operating under the influence (alcohol).

10:38 p.m., John M. Grover, 51, of Jay, was arrested on charges of class B aggravated domestic violence assault and class D obstructing report of a crime.

11:02 p.m., Adam Charles Quimby, 36, of Buckfield, was arrested on a class E warrant for failure to appear in court.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 11:11 a.m., William Henry Landry, 76, of Madison, was arrested on charges of harassment and criminal trespassing.

9:39 p.m., Michael Joseph Garland, 31, of Nantucket, Massachusetts, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 5:47 a.m., Naomi Anderson, 53, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

