IN ANSON, Sunday at 12:20 p.m., trespassing was reported on Carrabassett Road.

IN BENTON, Sunday at 9:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Monday at 1:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mountainside Road.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 3:04 p.m., threatening was reported on Route 100.

11:05 p.m., an arrest was made on Hinckley Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 12:36 p.m., threatening was reported on Osborne Street.

12:49 p.m., negotiating a worthless instrument was reported on Skowhegan Road.

9:57 p.m., disturbance was reported on Montcalm Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 8:37 a.m., disturbance was reported on Holley Road.

IN HARMONY, Sunday at 1:39 p.m., auto theft was reported on Carson Hill Road.

IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 10:26 p.m., theft was reported on Canaan Road.

IN JAY, Sunday at 2:57 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Kyesland Avenue.

6:42 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Davis Road.

9:48 p.m., domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 9:17 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Old Point Avenue.

12:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jones Street.

12:32 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

6:16 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hill Top Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 9:06 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.

IN PHILLIPS, Sunday at 6:46 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Amble Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 10:51 a.m., theft was reported on North Avenue.

3:24 p.m., theft was reported on North Avenue.

4:19 p.m., theft was reported on North Avenue.

4:22 p.m., breaking and entering was reported on Timberview Drive.

4:44 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Lawton Street.

9:25 p.m., disturbance was reported on South Factory Street.

11:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Front Street.

IN SOLON, Sunday at 4:48 p.m., vandalism was reported on Ferry Street.

7:07 p.m., assault was reported on Ferry Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 7:25 a.m., a noise complaint was reported on Forest Park.

8:00 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Pleasant Street.

12:32 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

12:56 p.m., harassment was reported on KMD Plaza.

1:13 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

2:52 p.m., threatening was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

5:43 p.m., harassment was reported at the Waterville Police Department on Colby Street.

8:22 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Prospect Street.

9:50 p.m., a warrant arrest was made on Patriots Drive.

10:07 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Boutelle Avenue.

10:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carey Lane.

10:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

11:12 p.m., a traffic stop led to an arrest on College Avenue.

Monday at 12:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on King Street.

2:28 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

2:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silvermount Street.

IN WILTON, Sunday at 8:14 p.m., disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 4:21 p.m., threatening was reported on West Palmer Road.

6:06 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Helen Street.

7:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Randall Road.

MIdnight, harassment was reported on Monument Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 1:28 a.m., Carl Joseph Real, 47, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of class D operating under the influence (alcohol).

8:43 a.m., Michael Yvon Couillard, 42, of Wilton, was arrested on charges of class D operating under the influence (alcohol) with one prior conviction and class D refusing to submit to arrest or detention with bodily injury.

9:05 a.m., Everard J. Cooper, 29, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of class D operating under the influence (alcohol).

2:55 p.m., Jeffrey Scott Lane, 44, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of class D operating after suspension.

3:47 p.m., Michael F. Finelli, 37, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of class D domestic violence assault.

8:03 p.m., Christie Lee Grindle, 48, of Harwich, Massachusetts, was arrested on a charge of class D operating under the influence (alcohol).

10:38 p.m., John M. Grover, 51, of Jay, was arrested on charges of class B aggravated domestic violence assault and class D obstructing report of a crime.

11:02 p.m., Adam Charles Quimby, 36, of Buckfield, was arrested on a class E warrant for failure to appear in court.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 11:11 a.m., William Henry Landry, 76, of Madison, was arrested on charges of harassment and criminal trespassing.

9:39 p.m., Michael Joseph Garland, 31, of Nantucket, Massachusetts, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 5:47 a.m., Naomi Anderson, 53, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
fairfield maine, Franklin County, jay maine, madison maine, police log, skowhegan maine, somerset county, waterville maine, winslow maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.