A New York man was arrested on drug trafficking charges after Westbrook police say they found drugs and a stolen firearm in a Reed Street apartment on Saturday.

Westbrook police and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency last week began investigating alleged drug trafficking at 27 Reed St. and obtained a search warrant for apartment 2, according to police.

During the search, Westbrook police found 89 grams of suspected cocaine, 36 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 26 grams of suspected Fentanyl, more than $9,000 in cash and a loaded 9 mm firearm that had been reported stolen in Virginia.

Police arrested 32-year-old Keon Grant of Brooklyn, New York, on a charge of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, a Class A felony. He was taken to Cumberland County Jail.

Westbrook police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department Emergency Services Unit helped serve the search warrant because of the possibility firearms were in the Reed Street apartment.

