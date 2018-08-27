Good morning, central Maine. It’s Monday, Aug. 27, meaning it’s also Just Because Day, Kiss Me Day, and National Banana Lovers Day. What’s not to like about that?

DOWNTOWN DORM: Several students and faculty members have already moved into the $25.5 million mixed-use residential complex built by Colby College at 150 Main St. in downtown Waterville. On Sept. 3, Labor Day, more students will move in, for a total of 197. Classes start Sept. 5. Read the story.

BRRRRRRRR: This year’s Farmers’ Almanac famed weather forecast is calling for “teeth-chattering cold,” and there may be some storms arriving early in the season. Enjoy the end of summer, folks. Winter is coming. Read the story.

REBUILDING THEIR HOME: The Pagurko family made it out of their house at 571 Town House Road in Whitefield safely last year on Sept. 3 when a destructive fire broke out. But the two-story wooden home was totally destroyed and uninsured. The community rallied around the family to provide clothes and accommodation, and volunteers are helping them to rebuild a home. Read the story.

