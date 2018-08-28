Biddeford police continue to investigate the theft of a sign at the newly renovated Waterhouse Field.

Thieves made off with orange letters spelling out “Tiger Pride” that hung on the press box of the stadium, which is scheduled to open this week after a massive community effort to renovate the historic field. Police say they have identified suspects, but declined to release any other information because of the investigation.

The sign was taken off the press box sometime last Thursday night after volunteers put finishing touches on the 18-month renovation of the athletic facility. School officials valued the sign at over $1,000.

Pieces of the sign have been recovered but are unusable, say school officials. A new sign has been ordered and is expected to arrive before an opening celebration scheduled for Sept. 7. The first field hockey game of the season at Waterhouse Field will be held Friday.

The project included a new turf field, bleachers, a press box, lights and groundwork. Much of the project was done with funding, supplies and labor donated by the community.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: