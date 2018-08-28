IN ATHENS, Monday at 4:45 p.m., a traffic stop led to an arrest on Harmony Road.

IN CANAAN, Monday at 4:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hartland Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Monday at 9:54 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Glade Court.

2:15 p.m., burglary was reported on Brackett Brook Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Monday at 10:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ridge Road.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 1:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN CORNVILLE, Monday at 2:52 p.m., violation of bail or protection order was reported on Wing Lane.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 4:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kelley Street.

8:43 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Summit Street.

12:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.

1:11 p.m., hazardous materials were reported on Main Street.

2:46 p.m., threatening was reported on Norridgewock Road.

3:56 p.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Main Street.

4:29 p.m., trespassing was reported on Archer Road.

6:24 p.m., a report of assault led to an arrest on Crane Drive.

7:22 p.m., disturbance was reported on Main Street.

7:49 p.m., assault was reported on Prescott Drive.

10:49 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Newhall Street.

Tuesday at 1:49 a.m., disturbance was reported on Skowhegan Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 8:37 a.m., disturbance was reported on Holley Road.

8:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Fairbanks Road.

4:14 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on South Street.

9:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

IN HARTLAND, Monday at 10:12 p.m., disturbance was reported on Academy Street.

IN MADISON, Monday at 10:37 a.m., an arrest was made on East Madison Road.

Tuesday at 2:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ward Hill Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Monday at 9:11 p.m., disturbance was reported on Carrabassett Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 12:07 p.m., theft was reported on Childs Road.

6:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mercer Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 5:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Snow Pond Road.

5:44 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Trafton Road.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 9:27 a.m., theft was reported on Warren Hill Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 4:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Phillips Corner Road.

11:32 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Nichols Street.

7:33 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Leighton Street.

10:29 p.m., threatening was reported on Sibley Pond Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 8:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

9:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

10:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

11:18 a.m., theft was reported on North Avenue.

12:01 p.m., disturbance was reported on Alder Street.

2:34 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

4:08 p.m., burglary was reported on Alder Street.

5:40 p.m., an attempt to locate a person, vehicle or item led to an arrest on South Factory Street.

5:49 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Academy Circle.

6:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on McClellan Street.

Tuesday at 5:31 a.m., negotiating a worthless instrument was reported on Heselton Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Monday at 8:23 a.m., shots were reported to have been fired on Brookside Drive.

IN STRATTON, Monday at 6:43 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 6:37 a.m., a report of suspicious activity led to an arrest on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

11:43 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Drummond Avenue.

1:31 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.

1:40 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Brook Street.

1:55 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Gold Street.

2:28 p.m., theft was reported on Drummond Avenue.

3:22 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

4:36 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

5:19 p.m., harassment was reported on King Street.

5:22 p.m., harassing or obscene phone calls were reported on Burleigh Street.

6:22 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

6:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gilman Street.

7:52 p.m., a report of a domestic dispute led to an arrest on Collins Street.

9:31 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on College Avenue.

9:53 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Water Street.

Tuesday at 12:24 a.m., a noise complaint was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

4:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Patricia Terrace.

IN WILTON, Monday at 8:56 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 4:10 p.m., assault was reported on Bellevue Street.

9:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Court Street.

11:33 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Paine Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 3:52 p.m., Zacheriah A. Adams, 27, of Smithfield, was arrested on a class D warrant for failure to appear in court.

5:30 p.m., Bradley A. Kennett, 63, of Dallas Plantation, was arrested on charges of class D domestic violence assault, unlawful sexual contact and criminal restraint.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 8:32 a.m., Gilbert Andrew O’Brien, 51, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant for violation of bail.

5:22 p.m., Eric Lane Spooner, 43, of North Anson, was arrested on a noncompliance contempt order and warrants for failure to appear in court on two counts, failing to notify of a motor vehicle accident, operating while license suspended or revoked, three counts of violating condition of release, failing to make an oral or written accident report, domestic violence assault, obstructing report of a crime, two counts of criminal mischief and two counts of noncompliance contempt order.

7:49 p.m., Alban Dale Bouchard, 24, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court and charges of violating condition of release and refusing to submit to arrest.

9:27 p.m., Anthony Cola Newell, 28, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of possession of suspended or fictitious license, domestic violence terrorizing and violating condition of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 9:20 p.m., Dustin Cayford, 27, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of aggravated domestic violence assault and obstructing report of a crime.

