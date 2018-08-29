Brickyard Road, a Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute band, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at the Somerset Abbey, 98 Main St. in Madison, ME

This group of musicians, centered near the Mason Dixon line, give it all they have, every time they come together for yet another recreation of the 1970’s Lynyrd Skynyrd experience.

Every song, every note, is faithfully recreated in this authentic, concert style approach to the original band. The band members have been listening to, and playing to music for more than 30 years.

This is a 21-plus show. Tickets cost $25 and available at Pizzarama, 99 Main St, in Madison, or visit somersetabbey.com.

