IN AUGUSTA, on Tuesday at 9:35 a.m., a Crossing Way caller reported suspicious activity.

At 11:04 a.m., a Bangor Street caller reported suspicious activity.

At 11:15 a.m., a Winthrop Street caller reported a wild animal problem.

At 11:40 a.m., a Mud Mill Road caller reported traffic complaints.

At 11:52 a.m., a Page Street caller reported suspicious activity.

At noon, a disturbance was reported near Western Avenue and Crossing Way.

At 12:46 p.m., police investigated reported trespassing on Boothby Street.

At 12:54 p.m., police investigated harassment reported by a Union Street caller.

At 2:45 p.m., police checked a building after suspicious activity was reported by an Eastern Avenue caller.

At 3:19 p.m., police investigated a report of shoplifting on Stephen King Drive.

At 4:28 p.m., police investigated a reported domestic disturbance on Cony Road.

At 5:38 p.m., an animal complaint was made by a Stephen King Drive caller.

At 5:52 p.m., a Stephen King Drive caller reported suspicious activity.

At 6:22 p.m., a Water Street caller reported trespassing.

At 6:49 p.m., police investigated harassment reported on Franklin Street.

At 7:20 p.m., police investigated suspicious activity reported on Green Street.

At 7:26 p.m., a Hospital Street caller reported a disturbance.

At 8:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported by a Bridge Street caller.

At 9:01 p.m., a Cony Street caller reported suspicious activity.

At 10:14 p.m., an Edison Drive caller reported a disturbance.

At 11:16 p.m., officers investigated an assault reported by a Medical Center Parkway caller.

At midnight, a Cony Road caller reported suspicious activity.

On Wednesday, at 12:11 a.m., a Bridge Street caller reported suspicious activity.

At 4:26 a.m., a Winter Street caller reported suspicious activity.

IN GARDINER, on Tuesday at 3:06 p.m., a Northern Avenue caller reported harassment.

At 8:10 p.m., police investigated a reported assault on Bridge Street.

IN MONMOUTH, on Tuesday at 2:23 p.m., a Fox Run Lane caller reported a burglary.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 6:07 p.m., Adam Flaherty, 21, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of assault and disorderly conduct following a reported assault on State Street,

IN BELGRADE, on Tuesday at 9:59 a.m., Amber Swift, 34, of Belgrade, was arrested on Red Oaks Lodge Road after violating conditions of her release.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, on Tuesday at 12:43 p.m., Robin Sheehan, 62, of Augusta, was summoned on a charge of theft after police investigated a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.

At 5:44 p.m., Jessica Symonds, 32, of Winthrop, and Jonathan Hanson, 42, of Winthrop, were both summoned on a charge of theft of property under $500 following a reported theft on Civic Center Drive.

At 8:29 p.m., Nathaniel Mullens, 45, of Augusta, was summoned for operating a motor vehicle beyond class restriction during a traffic stop near State Street and Memorial Circle.

At 10:42 p.m., Matthew Lovejoy, 18, of Augusta, was summoned on charges of theft of property under $500 and possession of alcohol by a minor after a follow-up investigation on Glenridge Drive.

